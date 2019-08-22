Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo said that Lionel Messi made him a better player and his rivalry with the Argentine great is quite healthy. Ronaldo also said that he is open to having dinner with Messi.

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo lauded his long-time rivalry Lionel Messi on Wednesday and said Messi made him a better player. Ronaldo also said he enjoys a healthy rivalry between him and the Argentine superstar.

Ronaldo while talking with TVI in Portugal said, the rivalry between him and Messi is a healthy one not unique. He added, in every sport there is rivalry, Micheal Jordan had rivalries in basketball and there was the famous rivalry between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in Formula 1. He added the common thing between all these rivalries that they are healthy.

Ronaldo in an interview said Lionel Messi had helped him to be a better player and vice-versa. He further said, it is a bit painful to him when Messi wins any trophy and he thinks it is the same to Messi as well.

The 34-years-old Ronaldo said, he never had dinner with the Argentine great but that does not mean it won’t happen in future.

The rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi is quite famous in the athletic world. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both won the prestigious Ballon d’Or five times each.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 601 goals in 804 appearances whereas Messi bagged 603 goals in 687 appearances in club matches. In international matches, Ronaldo scored 88 goals in 158 matches whereas Messi scored 68 goals in 136 appearances.

