Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Major Condition for Portugal Return After Jorge Jesus Fallout — Report

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with the Portugal national team remains one of the biggest talking points in international football. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently walked away from Portugal’s UEFA Nations League camp after a disagreement over his role under head coach Jorge Jesus, and fresh reports suggest that the veteran forward has attached a major condition to any potential return.

A CNN Portugal report stated Ronaldo will be willing to return for Portugal only if Jorge Jesus, who is at the head of the Portugal team, is no longer the national team coach. The report surfaced at a time when the rumored tension between the two continues to settle, after only bringing him off the bench for the last international games of the Nations League.

What Led to the Ronaldo-Jorge Jesus Fallout?

The row started when Jesus opted to keep Ronaldo on the bench for Portugal’s match against Norway. The 41-year-old is said to have become irritated after being kept on the bench as a substitute and was told he would also not be starting Portugal’s next game against Denmark. Soon after, he left the camp but vowed to explain his actions at a later date.

Even after the crisis, Portugal remained dominant without CR7, defeating Denmark and Norway to qualify from the group for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League. At the end of the international window, Portugal had four wins in four matches with Jesus, with players like Gonçalo Ramos and João Félix taking on the goal-scoring duties in Ronaldo’s absence.

Portugal Leave the Door Open

Reports have suggested that Ronaldo is not eager to come back under Jesus but the Portugal boss has insisted that the door is still open. After beating Norway, Jesus suggested Ronaldo will have to decide for himself whether he wants to return to the international fold.

The president of the Portuguese Football Federation, Pedro Proena, has also sought to diffuse tensions, calling the incident a “misunderstanding” and stressing he will always have a place in his country’s national side as long as he is able to fulfill the required standards.

At present, there is no clear indication of what lie ahead for Portugal’s record goalscorer. The Seleo’s next fixtures are not until November and whether or not their highest scorer of all time will be back playing football for them potentially lies in a number of factors; namely improving terms with Jorge Jesus, or if the issue proves to be a variable too far.

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