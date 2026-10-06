LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Major Condition for Portugal Return After Jorge Jesus Fallout — Report

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Major Condition for Portugal Return After Jorge Jesus Fallout — Report

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal return remains uncertain after reports claimed the Al Nassr superstar will only rejoin the Portugal national team if head coach Jorge Jesus departs. The Ronaldo-Portugal dispute emerged during the UEFA Nations League despite Portugal’s unbeaten run and quarter-final qualification.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus in frame. Image Credit: X
Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 08:33 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with the Portugal national team remains one of the biggest talking points in international football. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently walked away from Portugal’s UEFA Nations League camp after a disagreement over his role under head coach Jorge Jesus, and fresh reports suggest that the veteran forward has attached a major condition to any potential return.

A CNN Portugal report stated Ronaldo will be willing to return for Portugal only if Jorge Jesus, who is at the head of the Portugal team, is no longer the national team coach. The report surfaced at a time when the rumored tension between the two continues to settle, after only bringing him off the bench for the last international games of the Nations League.

You Might Be Interested In

What Led to the Ronaldo-Jorge Jesus Fallout?

The row started when Jesus opted to keep Ronaldo on the bench for Portugal’s match against Norway. The 41-year-old is said to have become irritated after being kept on the bench as a substitute and was told he would also not be starting Portugal’s next game against Denmark. Soon after, he left the camp but vowed to explain his actions at a later date.

Even after the crisis, Portugal remained dominant without CR7, defeating Denmark and Norway to qualify from the group for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League. At the end of the international window, Portugal had four wins in four matches with Jesus, with players like Gonçalo Ramos and João Félix taking on the goal-scoring duties in Ronaldo’s absence.

Portugal Leave the Door Open

Reports have suggested that Ronaldo is not eager to come back under Jesus but the Portugal boss has insisted that the door is still open. After beating Norway, Jesus suggested Ronaldo will have to decide for himself whether he wants to return to the international fold.

The president of the Portuguese Football Federation, Pedro Proena, has also sought to diffuse tensions, calling the incident a “misunderstanding” and stressing he will always have a place in his country’s national side as long as he is able to fulfill the required standards.

At present, there is no clear indication of what lie ahead for Portugal’s record goalscorer. The Seleo’s next fixtures are not until November and whether or not their highest scorer of all time will be back playing football for them potentially lies in a number of factors; namely improving terms with Jorge Jesus, or if the issue proves to be a variable too far.

Also Read: Pakistan Champions Out Of WCL Season 3: Sudden Withdrawal After Opening Match Postponement Explained

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Major Condition for Portugal Return After Jorge Jesus Fallout — Report
Tags: cristiano ronaldohome-hero-pos-1Jorge Jesus

RELATED News

Mumbai Ranji Squad Announced: No Suryakumar Yadav Despite Availability, Jaiswal Included

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Match Preview: Check IND vs WI Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live

Pakistan Champions Out Of WCL Season 3: Sudden Withdrawal After Opening Match Postponement Explained

Pakistan Announce Squads For Sri Lanka Series And ODI Tri-Series; Sahibzada Farhan To Lead T20Is

Italy vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Can Roberto Mancini’s Italy Register Win? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

LATEST NEWS

Caught On Cam: Jawra Man Consumes Posion After Wife Catches Him With Another Woman In Hotel, She Walked In Room While Husband Was Cheating

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Major Condition for Portugal Return After Jorge Jesus Fallout — Report

A Month After Childbirth, UP Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By Relatives Over Mobile Charger Dispute, Dies

15-Year-Old School Boy Picks Up Police Grenade During French Protest, Loses Hand In Explosion

British Airways London-Chicago Flight BA295 Declares Emergency: What Triggered The Sudden 28,000-Ft Drop Over Ireland?

Italy vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Can Roberto Mancini’s Italy Register Win? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

France vs Belgium Predicted Line-Up: Kylian Mbappe vs Kevin De Bruyne Who Will Be on Top? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland Predicted Line-Up: How Will Bosnia Fare in Post Edin Dzeko Era? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Watch: Speeding Truck Rams Into Mustard Oil Tanker In Kanpur; Locals Rush To Collect Spilled Oil

Black Clover Season 2 Release Schedule: When Is Episode 2 Coming Out? Where To Watch New Episodes

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Major Condition for Portugal Return After Jorge Jesus Fallout — Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Major Condition for Portugal Return After Jorge Jesus Fallout — Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Major Condition for Portugal Return After Jorge Jesus Fallout — Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Major Condition for Portugal Return After Jorge Jesus Fallout — Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Major Condition for Portugal Return After Jorge Jesus Fallout — Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Major Condition for Portugal Return After Jorge Jesus Fallout — Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Major Condition for Portugal Return After Jorge Jesus Fallout — Report

QUICK LINKS