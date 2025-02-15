Cristiano Ronaldo: Superstars’s £61 Million Private Jet Spotted in Manchester, Check Pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again set tongues wagging after his private jet touched down in Manchester, sparking fresh speculation about a possible return. But with his commitments in Saudi Arabia, is it just a fleeting visit—or something more?

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again set the football world abuzz after his private jet was seen landing at Manchester Airport, fueling speculation among fans about a potential return to the city where he made his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jet Touches Down in Manchester

The Bombardier Global Express 6500, unmistakably marked with Ronaldo’s CR7 logo and a silhouette of his signature goal celebration, was spotted on the runway at Manchester Airport. The sighting was revealed in a post by the airport’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, which shared an image of the jet along with heart-eye and eye emojis, sparking widespread curiosity.

However, it remains unclear whether the Portuguese superstar was onboard at the time. Given his recent commitments with Al-Nassr, his presence in Manchester seems unlikely.

Recent Match Commitments Cast Doubt on Presence of Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo was last seen in action on Thursday, leading Al-Nassr to a dramatic 3-2 victory over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. The 39-year-old played most of the match before being substituted in the second half.

Additionally, Ronaldo is expected to feature for Al-Nassr in their upcoming AFC Champions League group-stage clash against Iran’s Persepolis FC in Tehran on Monday. These obligations make his personal arrival in Manchester uncertain, though his jet’s appearance alone was enough to ignite a frenzy among Manchester United fans.

United Fans Call for a Return of Cristiano Ronaldo

The unexpected arrival of Ronaldo’s jet led to a wave of speculation among Manchester United supporters, many of whom took to social media to call for his return.

One fan excitedly wrote: “I hope he is coming to buy Man United.” Another added: “He is coming for one last dance.” A third fan even speculated on Ronaldo’s financial ability to take over the club, saying: “Hopefully he’s coming to buy the club—he’s got more cash than Sir Jim [Ratcliffe] and the Glazers!”

A Storied History with Manchester United

Ronaldo’s relationship with Manchester United is one of triumph, controversy, and ultimately, an unceremonious exit.

During his first spell at Old Trafford from 2003 to 2009, he won his first Ballon d’Or in 2008 and helped the club secure multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League crown. His return in 2021, under then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær, was met with immense excitement, but the reunion quickly turned sour.

Ronaldo’s fallout with Erik ten Hag saw him frozen out of the squad, and an explosive TV interview—where he criticized the club’s management—led to United terminating his contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Thoughts on Manchester United’s Struggles

Despite his turbulent exit, Ronaldo has not shied away from commenting on United’s struggles. Speaking at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, he compared the club’s issues to an “aquarium,” suggesting that the problems run deeper than just coaching.

“The Premier League is the most difficult league in the world. All the teams are good, all the teams fight, all the teams run, all the teams are strong. Football is different right now. There are no easy games anymore,” he remarked.

“They need… I said this one year and a half ago, and I will continue to say it: The problem is not the coaches. It’s like an aquarium—if you have a sick fish and take it out to fix it, but then put it back in the same water, it will get sick again. The problem of Manchester United is the same. It’s much more than just the coach.”

He even hinted at how he would handle things differently if given the chance: “If I were the owner of the club, I would make things clear and adjust things that are bad there.”

Manchester United’s Changing Leadership

Since Ronaldo’s exit, Manchester United has gone through significant managerial changes. Erik ten Hag, who oversaw the team’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season, was dismissed in October 2024.

His replacement, Ruben Amorim, is a former teammate of Ronaldo from their time with the Portugal national team. The 39-year-old manager, just nine days older than Ronaldo, transitioned from playing to coaching after they shared the pitch between 2010 and 2014.

