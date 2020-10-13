Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation announced on Tuesday. As a result, the player will miss Portugal's Nations League match against Sweden.

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation announced on Tuesday.

As a result, the player will miss Portugal’s Nations League match against Sweden. “Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden,” Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement in Portuguese.

“The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and is in isolation,” it added. Portuguese Football Federation then said that other players later underwent new tests and all tested negative. “Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol,” the statement read.

Portugal will take on Sweden on October 15. Earlier former Brazilian footballer Pele on Wednesday congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo after the striker became the second men’s player to reach 100 international goals. The 35-year-old had 99 goals under his belt when he took the field during Portugal’s Nations League clash against Sweden and netted a brilliant goal to complete the century of goals.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Ben Stokes believes Chahal should have been Man of the Match

Also Read: IPL 13, RCB vs KKR: Washington Sundar has been on point, says Devdutt Padikkal

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are all set to face off in the group stage of this season’s Champions League after Barcelona and Juventus were paired together in Group G in the draw. The 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League group stage draw was made in Geneva on Thursday.