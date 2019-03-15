Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo may face a match ban for his obscene actions during the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese star was praised for his 3 back to back goals but the obscene actions he used while celebrating a goal sparked controversy.

Juventus star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to face a ban for his obscene actions during the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. The Italian football club registered a thumping 3-2 victory in the Champions League round-of-16 second-leg match as Ronaldo hit a hattrick against Atletico Madrid. The Italian club had a two-goal deficit from their loss against Atletico in the first-leg, but on Wednesday Ronaldo turned the table around with 3 stunning goals. The Portuguese forward was praised for his heroics performance but the actions he used while celebrating a goal sparked controversy that may land him in a soup. According to the reports, Ronaldo may face a match ban for violating the discipline rules and regulations of UEFA.

The act done by 33-year-old footballer will be checked by the UEFA and if the board found him guilty then Ronaldo will be served with a ban. The reports say Ronaldo’s actions were a reply to Atletico Madrid manager Diago’s celebration after Juventus had faced a defeat in the first leg. After hitting the nets, Ronaldo’s did the same to celebrated and mock the opponent.

Cristiano Ronaldo mimics Diego Simeone's celebration pic.twitter.com/e7qvIxyBay — illusigram (@illusigram) March 12, 2019

For such nuisance, Atletico coach Simeone was also awarded with fine and a match ban and Ronaldo may meet the same result. In his post-match comments, Simeone said that for sure Ronaldo did it for the same reason, he did and to show his personality to his fans. Simeone also hailed Ronaldo as the best player in the world.

