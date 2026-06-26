Cristiano Ronaldo to Lift FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy? Ghanaian Priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam Makes Bold Portugal Prediction

The ongoing Football World Cup 2026 tournament has already supplied astonishing drama on and off the field, with fans glued to their screens around the world to catch all the action. In what was already proving to be a tournament bursting with tactical duels and highly sensational, shock moments on the pitch, the global tournament has now been handed an even more controversial twist as a title prediction was made around Portugal football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old Portuguese striker has been ‘confirmed’ to be the next and final winner of the World Cup as self-styled spiritualist and occult healer Nana Kwaku Bonsam has seemingly set the world of football alight after confidently announcing that a divine prophecy foretells an automatic win for Ronaldo’s nation. The traditional priest revealed how certain “supernatural forces” are aligned, sealing Portugal’s victory in the world tournament even prior to the commencement of the game.







Why Ghanaian Spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam Believes Cristiano Ronaldo Destiny Is Secured?

Following the shockwave sent early in the tournament when he first grabbed headlines, Nana Kwaku Bonsam gave the details as to his message, explaining he conceptually feels the entire championship has been won by Portugal already on spiritual terms.

“This World Cup is for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo. They will win it. I have seen it clearly in the spiritual realm. Cristiano Ronaldo should just relax because his moment has finally arrived.”

The most recognised spirit guru on the planet, with various shrines and many millions of supporters worldwide, told his oldest star by decades, talisman Ronaldo, to relax perfectly as his true moment has finally arrived. In the shaman’s prognosis, the five Ballon d’Or winners are predicted to be able to physically bring the trophy back home in a few short days, as this championship, in fact, is the only great finale his stellar athletic life was ever meant to produce.

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