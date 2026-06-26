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Home > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo to Lift FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy? Ghanaian Priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam Makes Bold Portugal Prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo to Lift FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy? Ghanaian Priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam Makes Bold Portugal Prediction

Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam has sparked widespread debate by predicting that Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal to the FIFA World Cup 2026 title. Claiming the outcome has already been decided in the "spiritual realm," Bonsam said Ronaldo's defining career moment has finally arrived and that the Portuguese icon will lift football's biggest trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Lift FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy? Ghanaian Priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam Makes Bold Portugal Prediction (Image Source: X)
Cristiano Ronaldo to Lift FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy? Ghanaian Priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam Makes Bold Portugal Prediction (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 13:11 IST

The ongoing Football World Cup 2026 tournament has already supplied astonishing drama on and off the field, with fans glued to their screens around the world to catch all the action. In what was already proving to be a tournament bursting with tactical duels and highly sensational, shock moments on the pitch, the global tournament has now been handed an even more controversial twist as a title prediction was made around Portugal football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old Portuguese striker has been ‘confirmed’ to be the next and final winner of the World Cup as self-styled spiritualist and occult healer Nana Kwaku Bonsam has seemingly set the world of football alight after confidently announcing that a divine prophecy foretells an automatic win for Ronaldo’s nation. The traditional priest revealed how certain “supernatural forces” are aligned, sealing Portugal’s victory in the world tournament even prior to the commencement of the game.



Why Ghanaian Spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam Believes Cristiano Ronaldo Destiny Is Secured?

Following the shockwave sent early in the tournament when he first grabbed headlines, Nana Kwaku Bonsam gave the details as to his message, explaining he conceptually feels the entire championship has been won by Portugal already on spiritual terms. 

“This World Cup is for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo. They will win it. I have seen it clearly in the spiritual realm. Cristiano Ronaldo should just relax because his moment has finally arrived.”

The most recognised spirit guru on the planet, with various shrines and many millions of supporters worldwide, told his oldest star by decades, talisman Ronaldo, to relax perfectly as his true moment has finally arrived. In the shaman’s prognosis, the five Ballon d’Or winners are predicted to be able to physically bring the trophy back home in a few short days, as this championship, in fact, is the only great finale his stellar athletic life was ever meant to produce.

Also Read – FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed Teams Rankings On 26th June: Sweden, Ecuador, Bosnia Book Spot— Full List Of Teams In Contention

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Cristiano Ronaldo to Lift FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy? Ghanaian Priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam Makes Bold Portugal Prediction
Tags: cristiano ronaldoEngland Football TeamFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Football Witch DoctorGhana Spiritualist PredictionHarry Kane Cursehome-hero-pos-6Nana Kwaku BonsamPortugal Football TeamWorld Cup News TodayWorld Cup Trophy Prophecy

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Cristiano Ronaldo to Lift FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy? Ghanaian Priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam Makes Bold Portugal Prediction

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Cristiano Ronaldo to Lift FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy? Ghanaian Priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam Makes Bold Portugal Prediction
Cristiano Ronaldo to Lift FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy? Ghanaian Priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam Makes Bold Portugal Prediction
Cristiano Ronaldo to Lift FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy? Ghanaian Priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam Makes Bold Portugal Prediction
Cristiano Ronaldo to Lift FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy? Ghanaian Priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam Makes Bold Portugal Prediction

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