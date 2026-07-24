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Home > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From International Football In September 2026? Reports Make Huge Claim

Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From International Football In September 2026? Reports Make Huge Claim

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly expected to retire from international football after Portugal's Nations League match against Wales on September 24.

Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From International Football In September? Reports Make Huge Claim. Photo X
Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From International Football In September? Reports Make Huge Claim. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 22:42 IST

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly preparing to call time on his legendary international career with Portugal. According to emerging reports, the 41-year-old superstar is expected to make his final appearance for his national team during Portugal’s UEFA Nations League encounter against Wales on September 24, 2026.

The high-profile fixture is scheduled to be played at Sporting CP’s Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon—a venue steeped in personal symbolism for Ronaldo, who first burst onto the global scene through Sporting’s academy.

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A Poetic Full-Circle Farewell

Reports citing Portuguese agent sources suggest that choosing the José Alvalade Stadium for his international swan song is intentional. Returning to the ground where his professional career originated allows Ronaldo to complete a poetic full circle, bidding farewell to the Seleção in front of his home supporters in Lisbon.

The timing coincides with Portugal’s opening matchday of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League campaign. Following the arrival of head coach Jorge Jesus, who recently took charge of the national team, the management has indicated a desire to manage transitions respectfully while giving legendary stalwarts their deserved send-offs.

End of an Unrivaled Era

If Ronaldo steps away following the clash against Wales, it will signal the end of a historic 23-year tenure with the Portuguese national team. Having made his senior international debut back in August 2003, Ronaldo went on to rewrite every individual record in international football history.

Beyond his numerical dominance, Ronaldo captained Portugal to their first-ever major silverware at UEFA Euro 2016, the inaugural UEFA Nations League title in 2019 and 2025.

As fans around the globe await official confirmation from Ronaldo or the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), the football community is preparing for what could be the final international chapter for one of the greatest players to ever grace the pitch.

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Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From International Football In September 2026? Reports Make Huge Claim
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Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From International Football In September 2026? Reports Make Huge Claim
Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From International Football In September 2026? Reports Make Huge Claim
Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From International Football In September 2026? Reports Make Huge Claim
Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From International Football In September 2026? Reports Make Huge Claim

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