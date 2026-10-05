Cristiano Ronaldo To Return To Portugal Team Amid Nations League 2026-27? Jorge Jesus Issues Massive Update

With Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the national team after seemingly having a rift with manager Jorge Jesus amid UEFA Nations League 2026-27, the latter has opened the door for the veteran’s return to the side. The 41-year-old, who left the camp abruptly after being an unused substitute during the win over Norway, went on to issue a lengthy post on his official X account.

“ If he wants to, he’ll return to the national ⁠team” – Jorge Jesus on Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo ‌left Portugal’s training camp after being an unused substitute in a win over Norway and learning he would not start against Denmark. He subsequently said on social media ​that he would explain his reasons for leaving the national team “in ​due course”.

“If he wants to, he’ll return to the national ⁠team. We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the ​one who’s going to decide. He’s the one who should decide how he wants to end his time with the national team. In my first call-up, I said, ‘I need you, I ​need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I ​need you’. And now I’m saying the same thing,” Jesus told reporters after Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win ​over Norway on Sunday.

Defending champions Portugal won 4-2 in Denmark ‌without ⁠Ronaldo and then beat Norway on Sunday to maintain a perfect record in Group A4 and secure a place in the Nations League quarter-finals. Five-times Ballon D’Or winner Ronaldo is Portugal’s record scorer and most-capped player, with 146 goals ​in 234 international ​appearances. Portuguese Football Federation ⁠President Pedro Proenca also said Ronaldo remained part of the team’s plans, describing the episode as a misunderstanding that ​should be resolved internally.