Cristiano Ronaldo To Return To Portugal Team Amid Nations League 2026-27? Jorge Jesus Issues Massive Update

With Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the national team after seemingly having a rift with manager Jorge Jesus amid UEFA Nations League 2026-27, the latter has opened the door for the veteran’s return to the side. The 41-year-old, who left the camp abruptly after being an unused substitute during the win over Norway, went on to issue a lengthy post on his official X account.
“If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team” – Jorge Jesus on Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp after being an unused substitute in a win over Norway and learning he would not start against Denmark. He subsequently said on social media that he would explain his reasons for leaving the national team “in due course”.
“If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team. We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who’s going to decide. He’s the one who should decide how he wants to end his time with the national team. In my first call-up, I said, ‘I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you’. And now I’m saying the same thing,” Jesus told reporters after Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on Sunday.
“He is in the national team on sporting merit, and that must be unquestionable,” Proenca told RTP. “We have to pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo.”Jesus, who also coached Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, expects the forward to be available for the next International window if he wanted to return.