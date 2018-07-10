Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed personal terms with Juventus and will complete the blockbuster move in the coming days, club Real Madrid has confirmed. The 33-year-old forward will earn 30 million euro a year with the Serie A giants and the transfer fee is reported to be around 100 million euro.

Putting an end to the speculations surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, Real Madrid on Tuesday confirmed that the Portuguese superstar will finally make a move to Serie A giants Juventus. According to reports, the blockbuster transfer will be completed in the coming days and it will cost the Italian club more than 100 million euros.

Reportedly, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli met Ronaldo in Greece where he is currently spending his holidays. Super agent Jorge Mendes, who manages the former Manchester United attacker, also joined the two parties to discuss a potential deal.

If the reports circulating in Italian and Spanish media are to be believed than Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to a 4-year contract worth a staggering 120 million euro. The legendary hitman will earn 30 million euro a year which will make him one of the highest paid footballers on the planet.

According to the statement released by Real Madrid, the Spanish capital club have agreed to the transfer request of their prized asset and have granted him a move to the Old Lady of Turin.

Earlier after winning the record-breaking Champions League title with Real Madrid, Ronaldo hinted that his time with Los Blancos was over and he was seeking a transfer away from the club.

The 33-year-old arrived at Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 for a then world record fee of 80 million pounds. During his stellar 9-year stint with La Liga giants, he won 16 trophies including two La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

The Madeira-born forward made 438 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions and scored an unbelievable 451 goals for them. He is the all-time leading scorer for Real Madrid and is the second-highest international goalscorer of all time.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More