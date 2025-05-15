Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Forbes 2025 List Of Highest-Paid Athletes, No Female Athlete In Top 50

The top 50 athletes collectively earned USD 4.23 billion, but no female athlete made the cut Coco Gauff missed the list by USD 19.2 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to dominate both on and off the pitch. The Portuguese football star has topped Forbes’ 2025 list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, with total earnings of a staggering USD 275 million.

Published on Thursday, the annual Forbes report tracks the income of the top 50 highest-paid sportspersons globally between May 1, 2024, and May 1, 2025. The combined earnings of the athletes reached an all-time high of USD 4.23 billion, breaking last year’s record of USD 3.88 billion.

Ronaldo, currently playing for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, remains the world’s richest athlete for the second year in a row. His massive earnings include salary, winnings, and commercial endorsements.

No Women in Forbes’ Top 50 Highest-Paid Athletes 2025

In a notable omission, no female athlete made it to the 2025 list. American tennis sensation Coco Gauff came closest but missed the cut by USD 19.2 million. The gender gap in sports earnings remains a pressing issue, with top female athletes continuing to earn significantly less than their male counterparts.

No Indian Athletes on the List

Despite the growing global presence of Indian sports stars, no Indian athlete featured in this year’s top 50 list. This continues a trend of underrepresentation, highlighting the disparity in global sports endorsements and salaries.

Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World – Forbes 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo (Football) – USD 275 million Stephen Curry (Basketball) – USD 156 million Tyson Fury (Boxing) – USD 146 million Dak Prescott (NFL) – USD 137 million Lionel Messi (Football) – USD 135 million LeBron James (Basketball) – USD 133.8 million Juan Soto (Baseball) – USD 114 million Karim Benzema (Football) – USD 104 million Shohei Ohtani (Baseball) – USD 102.5 million Kevin Durant (Basketball) – USD 101.4 million

Record-Breaking Year in Sports Earnings

This year’s list underlines the massive commercial potential of global sports, particularly football, basketball, and boxing. The majority of the top earners draw significant income from sponsorships, partnerships, and brand endorsements beyond their athletic performance.

With sports continuing to grow as a multi-billion-dollar industry, next year’s list will be closely watched especially for greater representation across gender and geography.

