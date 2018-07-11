As the Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo announced his transfer to Juventus, fans and followers shared heart touching messages and posts on social media site Twitter to thank the CR7 for memorable moments. Ronaldo has signed a contract with Juventus for the next 4-years with an annual salary of € 30million.

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday announced to switch to Italian club Juventus for a fee of €100m. The Portugal star has served for 9 years at Real Madrid. The 33-year-old player and his manager Jorge Mendes met with the Chairman of Juventus, Andrea Agnelli and a contract for 4-years with an annual salary of € 30million. After the deal, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote an official letter to Real Madrid fans saying he only has feelings of enormous gratitude for Real Madrid club and the city.

“Real Madrid has conquered my heart, and that of my family, and that is why more than ever I want to say thank you: thank you to the club, the president, the directors, my colleagues, all the staff, doctors, physios and incredible people that make everything work,” said Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo ended his letter saying thanks to everyone and, of course, as he said that first time in the stadium nine years ago, ‘Hala Madrid!’

The Italian clubs will be paying €340m (€100m transfer fee plus €240m in salary and taxes) total cost for the transfer.

After the official announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer Twitterati thanked the football legend for his great game and unforgettable wins for Real:

9 years

⚪ 438 games

⚽ 451 goals

⚽ All-time top scorer

🏆 4x Champions League

🏆 2x La Liga

🏆 2x Copa del Rey

🏆 2x Supercopa

🏆 2x UEFA Super Cup

🏆 3x Club World Cup

🏆 4x Ballon d'Or

The end of an era for Real Madrid & Cristiano Ronaldo.#ronaldo pic.twitter.com/xUGIFNSnSU — BTMNetwork Sports (@sports_btm) July 10, 2018

A wise man once said: "Do not make a promise when you're happy unless you can keep it." #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/tfy9OSk6od — Jihad Aburabie (@Ihhader) July 10, 2018

Ronaldo leaves RMA .. Dear Real Madrid , you've not just lost Ronaldo but your millions of fans too 😓#Ronaldo #RealMadrid #Juventus pic.twitter.com/97sxYg1BWm — Ammar 🔥 (@Ammar__tweets) July 10, 2018

