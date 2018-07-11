Football star Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday announced to switch to Italian club Juventus for a fee of €100m. The Portugal star has served for 9 years at Real Madrid. The 33-year-old player and his manager Jorge Mendes met with the Chairman of Juventus, Andrea Agnelli and a contract for 4-years with an annual salary of € 30million. After the deal, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote an official letter to Real Madrid fans saying he only has feelings of enormous gratitude for Real Madrid club and the city.
“Real Madrid has conquered my heart, and that of my family, and that is why more than ever I want to say thank you: thank you to the club, the president, the directors, my colleagues, all the staff, doctors, physios and incredible people that make everything work,” said Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo ended his letter saying thanks to everyone and, of course, as he said that first time in the stadium nine years ago, ‘Hala Madrid!’
The Italian clubs will be paying €340m (€100m transfer fee plus €240m in salary and taxes) total cost for the transfer.
After the official announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer Twitterati thanked the football legend for his great game and unforgettable wins for Real:
