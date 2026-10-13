Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Al Nassr Star Scores 981st Goal Leaves Messi Behind in Race to 1000 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Cristiano Ronaldo continued his remarkable goalscoring run by netting his 981st career goal during Al Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Neftchi Fergana in the AFC Champions League Elite on October 12, 2026. The Portuguese superstar is now just 19 goals away from the historic 1,000-goal milestone, extending his lead over long-time rival Lionel Messi in their race to reach the landmark.

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 981st Career Goal for Al Nassr

Ronaldo found the net in the 42nd minute at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, doubling Al Nassr’s advantage after Angelo Gabriel had opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. The 41-year-old forward finished confidently after Sadio Mane and Aiman Yahya combined to create the opportunity inside the penalty area.

Neftchi Fergana reduced the deficit early in the second half courtesy of Alisher Odilov. A red card to the Uzbek side and an own goal saw Al Nassr grab a much-needed 3-1 win.

The match was also delayed due to a security alarm in Riyadh, but the game eventually went ahead. The goal was in particular crucial for Ronaldo as it came just days after he scored the 980th goal of his career against Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League.

That added to his career haul for Al Nassr to 134 goals and highlighted that he remains vital to the Saudi club. The win was also a timely comeback following the team’s heavy defeat in the opening game of their continental campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who Is Closer to 1000 Goals?

Cristiano Ronaldo has gained a substantial head start in the race to be the first of the two modern-day stars to reach the 1,000-goal mark.

As of October 12, career statistics show that Ronaldo has scored 981 goals in 1,340 appearances, while Messi has achieved 934 goals in 1,179 appearances. This means Messi is 66 goals short of the milestone, whereas Ronaldo needs 19 more.

Although different on the overall list, Messi has a high-scoring record and more assists to his name. This is evident in reality, with Messi having 426 assists compared to Ronaldo’s 261.

For Ronaldo, the immediate goal is straightforward: he will be hoping to net regularly to inch closer to a milestone in what will be a remarkable career in professional football. There are club games and international matches to come to help him do just that.

The Ronaldo-Messi saga has taken a new twist. Both players are still busy writing their own stories, but as far as the race for 1,000 career goals is concerned, Ronaldo currently holds the advantage.

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