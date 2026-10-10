Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How Does Race to 1000 Goals Look After Ronaldo’s Latest Goal For Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to chase one of football’s most remarkable individual milestones: 1,000 career goals. Ronaldo strengthened his position in the race after scoring his 980th goal for Al Nassr on October 9, 2026, extending his advantage over his long-time rival.

Meanwhile, Messi has reached 932 career goals, keeping the Argentine superstar firmly in contention as the legendary rivalry enters another chapter. With both players continuing to produce decisive performances, the countdown to 1,000 goals remains one of the biggest talking points in world football.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Race to 1,000 Goals

Ronaldo’s most recent goal was scored in Al Nassr’s 3-0 win over Al Diriyah on October 9. The Portuguese striker opened the scoring by being first to a rebound, bringing his career total to 980 goals and putting him 20 away from reaching the significant milestone.

Messi meanwhile stands at 932 goals, per the supplied figures. The Inter Miami captain needs another 68 strikes to reach the four-digit mark, giving Ronaldo a 48-goal advantage in the race.

Here is how the two football legends compare in the countdown to 1,000 career goals.

Statistic Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Career Goals 980 932 Goals Needed for 1000 Goals 20 68

Can Messi Catch Ronaldo in the Race?

While Ronaldo’s nearer to the landmark, Messi cannot be written off due to his scoring prowess. The Argentine has found the net regularly for the club and country and, should he continue in the same fashion for Inter Miami, then he has every chance.

Still, the 48-goal gap leaves Ronaldo with a huge advantage. If both players continue scoring at their current rate, then the Portuguese forward looks the favourite to be the first to 1,000 career goals.

Ronaldo’s goal also happened to come during a tumultuous time surrounding Portugal’s national team camp. Coming back to club play reminded us of his still-formidable scoring ability.

Race to 1000 Goals

Achieving 1,000 career goals will be yet another chapter in one of football’s greatest individual battles. Ronaldo has accumulated his fame with an incredible eye for goal in various leagues, while Messi has blended stunning finishing with a playmaking genius.

With Ronaldo needing 20 more goals and Messi requiring 68, the Portuguese star currently has the advantage. The main question now is not only who will be the first to reach 1,000 goals, but also whether either player can accomplish this milestone while still competing at the top level.

Also Read: WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 980th Goal With Al Nassr After Fallout With Portugal Camp