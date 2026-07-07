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Home > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain: How Portugal Legend Performed In His Final FIFA World Cup Match Against Spain? Check Match Rating And Stats

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain: How Portugal Legend Performed In His Final FIFA World Cup Match Against Spain? Check Match Rating And Stats

Cristiano Ronaldo’s final FIFA World Cup ended in disappointment as Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 Round of 16. The 41-year-old managed only three shots, earned a 5.5 rating, and failed to inspire Portugal’s attack against Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo played his final World Cup game against Spain. Image Credit: AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo played his final World Cup game against Spain. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 03:30 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo against Spain: Cristiano Ronaldo bid farewell to the FIFA World Cup after a disheartening loss at the hands of Spain in the Round of 16 of the 2026 edition. The legendary 41-year-old forward, who is the only player to score in six different editions of the tournament, had a somewhat disappointing tournament. The veteran striker scored only thrice; two of the goals came against World Cup debutants, Uzbekistan, and the other came via a penalty against Croatia in the Round of 32. His only goal in the knockout stages was his penalty against Croatia. 

Portugal vs Spain: How did Cristiano Ronaldo play in his final World Cup game?

Cristiano Ronaldo was almost an invisible figure when it came to the Portugal vs Spain, Round of 16 clash. The 41-year-old forward took a couple of shots in the first half, but in the decisive second half, he was nowhere to be seen. The Portuguese forward did not make any threatening runs at Spain’s goal or produce a shot that could disturb Unai Simon in the second half. However, a point has to be made about the rest of Ronaldo’s teammates as well. While Pedri and Rodri were decisive in the midfield battle, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, and Joao Neves could not impose any threats in the second half. 

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In the first half, where Ronaldo had most involvement in the game, the Portuguese captain managed only 19 touches of the ball. While fans would believe that for a striker, these many touches should be enough, the concerning point was that only three of those touches came in the penalty box.

For a striker like Ronaldo, who had limited movement during the clash, not having more than three touches of the ball in the opposition box was telling of his inability as the goal-scorer. He took three shots, only two of which were on target and were saved by Unai Simon without breaking a sweat. 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s match rating for Portugal vs Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo had a poor game against Spain in the Round of 16, to say the least. The 41-year-old forward was almost a no-show in the second half of the game and his rating reflected that. 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s rating against Spain: 5.5

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain proceeds to the Quarter-Finals

In the ninetieth minute, Spain’s super substitute Mikel Merino broke through Portugal’s tenacious defense to secure his team a 1-0 victory and move on to the quarterfinals. The midfielder scored six minutes after coming off the bench to help the European champions advance to the quarter-finals, where they will face the winner of the USA vs Belgium clash. A staunch and tenacious Portuguese defense had been frustrating his teammates all along.

Also Read: Portugal vs Spain Highlights: Mikel Merino Ends Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup Career With Late Winner

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Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain: How Portugal Legend Performed In His Final FIFA World Cup Match Against Spain? Check Match Rating And Stats
Tags: cristiano ronaldoCristiano Ronaldo final World CupCristiano Ronaldo vs SpainFIFA World Cup 2026Portugal vs Spain

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Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain: How Portugal Legend Performed In His Final FIFA World Cup Match Against Spain? Check Match Rating And Stats
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain: How Portugal Legend Performed In His Final FIFA World Cup Match Against Spain? Check Match Rating And Stats
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain: How Portugal Legend Performed In His Final FIFA World Cup Match Against Spain? Check Match Rating And Stats
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain: How Portugal Legend Performed In His Final FIFA World Cup Match Against Spain? Check Match Rating And Stats

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