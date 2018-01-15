Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo feels cheated at Real Madrid and is keen on securing a return to Manchester United. The Portuguese talisman had been promised a salary hike by Florentino Perez but so far no action has been taken by the club in that regard which has left the Ballon d'Or holder frustrated.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is keen on returning back to Manchester United and has informed his teammates about the same. The talismanic Portuguese forward who has endured one of the toughest seasons of his career has been sluggish in front of the goal. The latest reports suggest that a return to Old Trafford is very much on the card as the player has been left disappointed over not getting a promised pay hike after lifting his fifth Ballon d’Or in 2017.

As per reports in Spain, the 32-year-old was assured of salary hike by club president Florentino Perez which was not kept. He was a reckoning force behind Real’s 2nd successive Champions League triumph and also spearheaded the team to an astounding La Liga campaign, piping Barcelona to lift the trophy. He currently pockets the highest wages at the Bernabeu but has seen himself getting left behind in terms of finances globally. PSG star Neymar and Barcelona ace Lionel Messi earn more than him at their respective clubs which has left Ronaldo cribbing and insulted. He feels that the club could have avoided the situation of him getting surpassed as the highest earning player in world football.

Ronaldo has been a shadow of himself from the last few seasons as he has failed to convert fruitful opportunities in front of the goal. He has netted only four times so far this season which has also played the pressure off Perez as he is in no hurry to offer a fat package to his forward yet again. Ronaldo had penned a new deal with the La Liga giants in 2016 and wants fresh terms again.

According to AS despite Ronaldo bagging three of the last four Ballon d’Or titles, Real have done nothing to make him feel important in Spain. He had admitted that a move in future is on the cards as he is not the boss at the club but has majorly maintained that he wants to retire at Madrid. “I want to continue in Madrid if possible,” Ronaldo said. “If possible, I would like to retire in Madrid. But it does not depend on me, I’m not the boss in the club,” said the Portugal international after winning his fifth Ballon d’Or.

Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009 for a then world record fee of £80m to play for Real but has been over the years continuously linked with a dream return to Old Trafford. At United, Ronaldo won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Champions League, scoring 118 goals in 292 matches. He has had a more formidable career in Spain, with 422 goals in 418 appearances for the Madrid outfit while winning two La Liga and three Champions League titles with the club. Despite turning 33 next month, his goalscoring pedigree is an invaluable asset for any team and his desire to come back to Manchester can see the move materialise in future.