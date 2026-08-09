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Home > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Instagram Post Sparks Fresh Marriage Rumours | SEE PICS

Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Instagram Post Sparks Fresh Marriage Rumours | SEE PICS

Georgina Rodriguez’s latest Instagram photos have sparked fresh speculation about her reported wedding plans with Cristiano Ronaldo after the couple missed an expected ceremony.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Instagram Post Sparks Fresh Marriage Rumours | SEE PICS. Photo: Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Instagram Post Sparks Fresh Marriage Rumours | SEE PICS. Photo: Instagram

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 23:30 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s wedding plans have once again become a talking point after the model shared a series of new pictures on Instagram, despite growing speculation that the couple were expected to get married in Madeira.

Georgina posted three new photographs showing herself in a grey athletic outfit while carrying an orange handbag as she boarded a private jet. The low-key nature of the post has only added to the curiosity surrounding her relationship with Ronaldo, particularly after the couple were reportedly expected to exchange vows in Funchal.

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The 32-year-old model has been in a long-term relationship with Ronaldo and is the mother of several of his children. She regularly attracts significant attention on social media, where her fashion choices, lifestyle and appearances alongside the Al-Nassr superstar are closely followed.

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A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding Mystery

Ronaldo and Georgina had reportedly been expected to marry at Funchal Cathedral in Madeira, Portugal, with a lavish celebration believed to have been planned afterwards.

According to reports, supporters had gathered outside the cathedral hoping to catch a glimpse of the football superstar and his longtime partner. However, Ronaldo and Georgina did not appear at the venue, leaving fans surprised and confused.

The situation became even more intriguing when another couple was reportedly seen leaving the cathedral instead.

There has been no clear public confirmation explaining why the expected ceremony did not take place or whether the reported date was ever officially confirmed by Ronaldo and Georgina.

Latest Instagram Post Adds To Speculation

Georgina’s latest social media activity has now provided another talking point. Rather than addressing the wedding speculation directly, she shared images of herself dressed casually in a grey tracksuit-style outfit while travelling on a private jet.

She also tagged a clothing brand in the post, keeping the update focused on her fashion and lifestyle rather than her personal relationship.

The latest pictures come less than two weeks after Ronaldo was spotted wearing a diamond ring, which had fuelled widespread speculation that the couple were preparing to formalise their relationship through marriage.

The Portuguese forward, 41, and Georgina have been together for years and have frequently spoken publicly about their family life. Their relationship has remained one of the most closely followed celebrity romances in the football world.

For now, neither Ronaldo nor Georgina has publicly confirmed whether the reported wedding date was genuine, postponed or simply based on speculation.

Until either of them provides an official update, Georgina’s latest Instagram post is likely to keep fans guessing about when, or even whether, the longtime couple will finally walk down the aisle.

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Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Instagram Post Sparks Fresh Marriage Rumours | SEE PICS
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Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Instagram Post Sparks Fresh Marriage Rumours | SEE PICS
Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Instagram Post Sparks Fresh Marriage Rumours | SEE PICS
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Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Instagram Post Sparks Fresh Marriage Rumours | SEE PICS

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