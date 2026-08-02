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Home > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Portuguese Football Legend to Marry Georgina Rodriguez in Madeira? Date, Venue And Latest Updates — Report

Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Portuguese Football Legend to Marry Georgina Rodriguez in Madeira? Date, Venue And Latest Updates — Report

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are reportedly preparing to marry in Madeira, the Portuguese icon's hometown, with Funchal Cathedral and the Savoy Palace Hotel emerging as the likely venues. While the couple have not officially confirmed the ceremony, reports suggest the wedding could take place soon, making Madeira's emotional significance and the latest venue updates a major talking point.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are set to tie the knot at the Funchal Cathedral in Madeira. Image Credit: Instagram/@Cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are set to tie the knot at the Funchal Cathedral in Madeira. Image Credit: Instagram/@Cristiano

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 16:19 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: After months of secrecy, the details of one of the most anticipated events of the year have finally been revealed. Portugal’s football idol and the Al-Nassr forward, 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, will be married to his lover of many years, Georgina Rodriguez, this coming weekend on the beautiful island of Madeira, where the two plan a wedding like no other. The Portuguese star is to tie the knot with the mother of their kids, Rodriguez, at Funchal Cathedral – this, as per the British media outlet, The Sun. 

The festivities will then be at the luxurious five-star hotel Savoy Palace, where a reception will be held. Earlier reports suggested that the marriage would take place at Sintra’s famous tourist venue, Quinta da Regaleira estate, where most people expect to witness the union of the two on Saturday.

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Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo Choose to Marry in Madeira?

Cristiano Ronaldo was born in Funchal, and he still lives there occasionally nowadays. A statue made of bronze in his image was built by the city, and one of the hotels was named after him to show respect.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fortune is estimated between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion. Still, choosing to come back is an important emotional act for him, as his childhood wasn’t easy, and the family used to share a room. It was when Ronaldo turned 11 that he had to start his professional football journey by moving to join Sporting Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Georgina Rodrigues: When Will The Wedding Take Place?



According to reports from multiple media outlets, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodrigues are set to tie the knot next Saturday in the island of Madeira. With the Funchal Cathedral hosting the wedding, the time of the event has also been confirmed. According to local reports, the Cathedral only hosts weddings at 3 PM. 

Meanwhile, Savoy Palace will host the guests attending the wedding. A source close to the Savoy Palace confirmed the lockdown: “Guests at the hotel have been told two floors will be out of use on Friday and Saturday, as well as several bar areas.”

Also Read: Jose Mourinho Reacts After Real Madrid 2-2 Fiorentina Draw, Pinpoints Reason Behind Second-Half Collapse

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Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Portuguese Football Legend to Marry Georgina Rodriguez in Madeira? Date, Venue And Latest Updates — Report
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Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Portuguese Football Legend to Marry Georgina Rodriguez in Madeira? Date, Venue And Latest Updates — Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Portuguese Football Legend to Marry Georgina Rodriguez in Madeira? Date, Venue And Latest Updates — Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Portuguese Football Legend to Marry Georgina Rodriguez in Madeira? Date, Venue And Latest Updates — Report
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