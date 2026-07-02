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Home > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo’s 5-Word Post For Fans Go Viral Ahead Of Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match: Check Instagram Post

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 5-Word Post For Fans Go Viral Ahead Of Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match: Check Instagram Post

Cristiano Ronaldo's powerful message goes viral! Check out the five-word Instagram post rallying Portugal fans ahead of the World Cup Round of 32 clash with Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 5-Word Post For Fans Go Viral Ahead Of Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match: Check Insta Post. Photo X
Cristiano Ronaldo's 5-Word Post For Fans Go Viral Ahead Of Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match: Check Insta Post. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 15:01 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has called on Portugal fans to create a home-like atmosphere ahead of the team’s FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Croatia on Thursday, 2nd Jul. Portugal will face a tough challenge against a Croatia side led by veteran midfielder Luka Modric, with a place in the pre-quarterfinals at stake. Ahead of the high-stakes match, Ronaldo shared an emotional message on Instagram, asking supporters to back the team in large numbers. Posting a picture with a holding hands emoji and the Portugal flag, he wrote, “Facam-nos sentir em casa”, roughly translating to “make us feel at home”.

A Match of Emotional Significance

The crucial fixture also carries profound emotional significance for the Portuguese contingent, as it falls on the first death anniversary of late striker Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a road accident in Spain last year. The team will be highly motivated to play in his honor and extend their campaign into the deep stages of the tournament.

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The 41-year-old superstar reached another major milestone during Portugal’s group-stage campaign, making his 25th FIFA World Cup appearance and equalling German legend Lothar Matthaus for the second-most appearances in tournament history. Only his long-time rival Lionel Messi, with 29 appearances, has played more total World Cup matches.

Seeking Knockout Redemption

Ronaldo also starred in Portugal’s emphatic win over Uzbekistan earlier in the tournament, scoring twice as his side secured their first victory of the campaign. The vintage brace made him Portugal’s all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 10 goals, officially surpassing the record previously held by Portuguese legend Eusebio.

Portugal originally entered the global tournament under massive pressure after being held to a frustrating draw by DR Congo in their opening game. However, their convincing win over Uzbekistan helped revive their campaign and boost confidence ahead of the crucial knockout clash against Croatia, even though they drew in their last match against Colombia. As the bracket narrows down, Ronaldo and his teammates will look to carry that momentum forward, continuing their march towards World Cup glory.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s 5-Word Post For Fans Go Viral Ahead Of Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match: Check Instagram Post
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Cristiano Ronaldo’s 5-Word Post For Fans Go Viral Ahead Of Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match: Check Instagram Post
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 5-Word Post For Fans Go Viral Ahead Of Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match: Check Instagram Post
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 5-Word Post For Fans Go Viral Ahead Of Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match: Check Instagram Post
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 5-Word Post For Fans Go Viral Ahead Of Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match: Check Instagram Post

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