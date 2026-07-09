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Home > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Coach Jorge Jesus Set To Become New Portugal Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Coach Jorge Jesus Set To Become New Portugal Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026: Report

Following Roberto Martínez's exit after the FIFA World Cup 2026, former Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus is reportedly targeted to lead Portugal and link back up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr Coach Jorge Jesus Set To Become New Portugal Coach Following FIFA World Cup 2026: Report. Photo X
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr Coach Jorge Jesus Set To Become New Portugal Coach Following FIFA World Cup 2026: Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 02:26 IST

In the immediate aftermath of Portugal’s heartbreaking exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, a monumental leadership transition is already taking shape. According to explosive reports across the Portuguese media, veteran manager Jorge Jesus is heavily tipped to become the new head coach of the Portugal national team, succeeding Roberto Martinez.

Martinez officially confirmed his departure from the Selecao role following a devastating 1-0 defeat to Iberian rivals Spain in the Round of 16. The Spanish tactician stepped down after concluding a three-year cycle, drawing a swift curtains down on his tenure.

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The Chosen One: FPF Targets Jorge Jesus

According to the prominent Portuguese publication A Bola, the president of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), Pedro Proença, has identified the 71-year-old Jorge Jesus as the definitive primary candidate to steer the national team into the Euro 2028 and World Cup 2030 cycles. An official meeting is expected to take place imminently to finalize the managerial agreement.

The Crucial Cristiano Ronaldo Connection

The tactical appointment carries profound significance due to Jorge Jesus’ recent, immensely successful managerial stint at Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr. The veteran coach spent the 2025–2026 domestic season commanding the Riyadh-based club, where he successfully engineered a historic campaign that culminated in a dramatic Saudi Professional League title triumph.

Crucially, Jesus’ short-term mission at Al Nassr explicitly revolved around maximizing the output of national icon Cristiano Ronaldo, eventually delivering the 41-year-old forward his very first domestic league championship in Saudi Arabia. Jesus subsequently left the club with immediate effect after fulfilling that exact championship promise, rendering him a free agent.

With Ronaldo currently contemplating his international longevity following a frustrating World Cup campaign in North America, the potential arrival of Jesus is viewed as a masterstroke by the FPF. The close personal and sporting relationship between the coach and his talismanic captain is seen as a defining blueprint that could facilitate a smooth transition phase while keeping the legendary forward integrated within the national setup.

The football world now eagerly awaits the official press briefing from Lisbon, which is anticipated to drop once the squad completely touches down in Portugal. 

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Coach Jorge Jesus Set To Become New Portugal Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026: Report
Tags: a bola portugal squad rumorcristiano ronaldo al nassr managerjorge jesus new portugal coachjorge jesus tactics ronaldoportugal manager search euro 2028portugal world cup 2026 exitportuguese football federation proencaroberto martinez resigns portugal

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Coach Jorge Jesus Set To Become New Portugal Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026: Report
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Coach Jorge Jesus Set To Become New Portugal Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026: Report
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Coach Jorge Jesus Set To Become New Portugal Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026: Report
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Coach Jorge Jesus Set To Become New Portugal Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026: Report

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