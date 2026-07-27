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Home > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Hit By Financial Crisis, Saudi Club Owes Over SAR 800 Million: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Hit By Financial Crisis, Saudi Club Owes Over SAR 800 Million: Report

Al Nassr are reportedly facing a financial crisis with debts exceeding SAR 800 million, forcing PIF to intervene and halt the club's transfer activity.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr Hit By Financial Crisis, Club Owes Over SAR 800 Million: Report. Photo X
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr Hit By Financial Crisis, Club Owes Over SAR 800 Million: Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 01:13 IST

Al Nassr’s summer transfer plans have reportedly come to a standstill after the Saudi Pro League giants were hit by a major financial crisis, with the club said to have accumulated debts exceeding 800 million Saudi riyals.

According to Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, the mounting financial burden has prevented Al Nassr from completing any new signings during the current transfer window despite identifying several targets. The club had reportedly reached an agreement with Real Mallorca midfielder Samu Costa, but the deal has failed to progress because of the ongoing financial issues.

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Al Nassr have also been unable to finalise a contract extension for winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb, further highlighting the club’s current financial constraints.

The report attributes the situation to financial decisions made during the previous season, prompting the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns the club, to intervene with a comprehensive recovery strategy.

PIF Introduces Three-Step Recovery Plan

According to the report, PIF has devised a three-pronged plan aimed at restoring financial stability while ensuring the club remains competitive on the pitch and commercially attractive off it.

The first measure involves significantly reducing the financial authority of Al Nassr’s current executive management. Under the new framework, the club will be unable to complete new transfers unless it generates sufficient funds through its own commercial revenues or player sales.

That restriction explains why Al Nassr have remained unusually quiet during the transfer window despite links with multiple players.

The second phase focuses on improving the club’s long-term financial sustainability. PIF is expected to appoint external financial, commercial and legal consultancy firms to review the club’s operations, increase commercial income, reduce expenditure and develop a structured roadmap for long-term stability.

Partial Sale Among Options Being Explored

The report also claims PIF is considering changes to the club’s ownership structure.

Rather than pursuing a complete sale, the Saudi investment fund is reportedly evaluating the possibility of selling a minority stake in Al Nassr. Arriyadiyah states that PIF has already received two serious offers from potential investors interested in acquiring part of the club.

Supporters are hopeful fresh investment can help restore financial stability, particularly after rivals Al Hilal underwent an ownership change earlier this year following an investment deal involving Kingdom Holding Company, owned by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal.

Despite boasting global stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and ambitious sporting goals, Al Nassr now face one of the most challenging periods in their recent history. How quickly the club can resolve its financial issues may determine not only its transfer activity this summer but also its ability to compete for major domestic and continental honours in the seasons ahead.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Hit By Financial Crisis, Saudi Club Owes Over SAR 800 Million: Report
Tags: al nassrAl Nassr debtal nassr financial crisiscristiano ronaldopifpublic investment fundSaudi Pro League

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Hit By Financial Crisis, Saudi Club Owes Over SAR 800 Million: Report

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Hit By Financial Crisis, Saudi Club Owes Over SAR 800 Million: Report
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Hit By Financial Crisis, Saudi Club Owes Over SAR 800 Million: Report
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