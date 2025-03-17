Home
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr Ready To Face Yokohama F-Marinos of Japan: Asian Champions League Quarter-Finals

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Ready To Face Yokohama F-Marinos of Japan: Asian Champions League Quarter-Finals

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr is set for a high-stakes clash in the Asian Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face last season’s runners-up, Yokohama F-Marinos of Japan.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Ready To Face Yokohama F-Marinos of Japan: Asian Champions League Quarter-Finals


Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr is set for a high-stakes clash in the Asian Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face last season’s runners-up, Yokohama F-Marinos of Japan. The 40-year-old Portuguese star, who has five UEFA Champions League titles, is aiming for his first continental triumph in Asia.

Managed by Steve Holland, a former assistant to England’s Gareth Southgate, Yokohama will pose a tough challenge for Ronaldo-led Al Nassr in the knockout fixture next month.

Tournament Format and Key Fixtures

The quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final of the rebranded Champions League Elite will be played in a single-leg format in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This new structure raises the stakes for every game, as teams have only one chance to progress.

Al Nassr or Yokohama will face the winner of the Kawasaki Frontale (Japan) vs. Al Sadd (Qatar) clash in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, four-time Asian champions Al Hilal, another Saudi powerhouse, will take on South Korea’s Gwangju FC. The victor from this match will then meet the winner of Buriram United (Thailand) vs. Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia) in the other semi-final matchup.

All quarter-final ties are set to be played between April 25-27, with anticipation building as clubs compete for Asia’s top club football honor. Ronaldo, a dominant force in European football, now has the opportunity to leave his mark on Asian football, as he leads Al Nassr’s quest for their first-ever Asian Champions League title.

