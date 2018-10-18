Gonzalo Higuain went on to stress that he gave everything for Juventus winning several titles with the Serie A giants. However, after Cristiano arrived, the club wanted to make a qualitative leap and told him that he could not stay and that they were trying to find a solution which eventually turned out to be AC Milan.

AC Milan attacker Gonzalo Higuain on Thursday revealed that the acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo by Juventus made the Argentine forward surplus to their requirements and hence he was forced out of the club. However, the 30-year-old former Real Madrid man asserted that he holds no grudge against anyone despite being forced out by the Bianconeri. He also expressed his love for playing for AC Milan and that he is enjoying the tutelage of Gennaro Gattuso.

While speaking to media, Gonzalo Higuain said that he did not ask to leave Juventus before admitting that he was “kicked out” of the club. He continued saying that he knew something had broken and then suddenly, the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid was announced.

Former Napoli striker went on to stress that he gave everything for Juventus winning several titles with the Serie A giants. However, after Cristiano arrived, the club wanted to make a qualitative leap and told him that he could not stay and that they were trying to find a solution which eventually turned out to be AC Milan.

Higuain was signed by Juventus for the then club record €90 million from Napoli in 2016 and he went onto score 40 goals for Bianconeri in his two seasons there. However, it was not enough to lead Juventus to Champions League glory which they have been chasing from quite sometime now.

When asked whether there’s no love lost between him and Juventus, Higuain said that he has a feeling of affection for the club because they treated him very well. The 30-year-old has scored 6 goals in all competitions for AC Milan this season so far as they find themselves at the 10th spot in Serie A table.

