Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brand Worth 850 Million Euros, Dominates Global Media With 22.3 Million Articles Yearly

Cristiano Ronaldo, the globally renowned soccer superstar and Al Nassr forward, is making headlines not only on the pitch but now on YouTube.

Cristiano Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, continues to surpass expectations at the age of 40. Even as he advances in age, the Portuguese football legend remains a dominant force both on and off the field. In 2025, his brand, “CR7,” reached an impressive valuation of 850 million euros, according to Marca. Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, is also aiming to reach the remarkable milestone of 1000 career goals. Beyond his on-field success, his brand value continues to grow rapidly.

According to a report by the Portuguese Institute of Administration and Marketing (IPAM), the 850 million euro figure is derived from 28 factors across six categories: income, media presence, social media influence, achievements, social impact, and overall influence. This comprehensive analysis, part of IPAM’s Sports Reputation Index, reveals how far Ronaldo’s brand has come since being valued at just 24.5 million euros in 2011. Remarkably, his brand has increased by a staggering 325% since 2020.

Ronaldo’s financial success is equally impressive. He earns €200 million annually from his contract with Al Nassr, in addition to €150 million from endorsements with major global brands like Nike, Tag Heuer, and Louis Vuitton. His social media presence is also unparalleled, as he holds the title of the most followed person online, with more than 1 billion followers across various platforms. Specifically, he has 114.7 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and 649 million on Instagram, making him the most followed athlete on both platforms.

Ronaldo’s influence extends far beyond social media. The IPAM study reveals that he generates an average of 22.3 million articles annually across global news outlets, while his name is searched 187 million times on Google each year. Additionally, Ronaldo appears in 4,000 books on Amazon and is mentioned in 63,000 scientific papers, reinforcing his status as a global icon.

Despite being 40, Ronaldo remains confident in his skills. In a recent interview, he declared, “I am the greatest scorer in history. Even though I am not left-footed, I am in the top 10 for goals scored with the left foot. These are the numbers, I am the most complete player to ever exist.” His impressive achievements both on the field and in his personal brand highlight his enduring greatness.