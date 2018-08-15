Sergio Ramos reiterated that the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid will not hurt the club's chances in the coming La Liga season. The Spanish defender stressed that there have been so many instances in the past where big players left the club but Real Madrid always found a solution and got back to the top of things.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on Tuesday issued a warning to La Liga rivals that the absence of recently departed Cristiano Ronaldo may have hit the Los Blancos hard but that will not stop the rampant juggernaut of the Champions League winners. Ramos explained that Real Madrid has always been one big family and the club has overseen a host of departures in the past but it has withstood every challenge.

Ahead of the start of La Liga 2018-19 season, a bullish Sergio Ramos downplayed the effect of Ronaldo’s departure from the club. He, however, accepted that the Portuguese superstar’s move to Serie A giants Juventus has had its negative impact on the team’s morale but the Santiago Bernabeu outfit will rise from it.

Earlier in July, Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the entire footballing community when he announced his desire to end his 9-year marriage with Real Madrid. The Portugal captain completed a blockbuster move to Juventus in a deal worth over 100 million euros. He further signed a five-year contract which will earn him 30 million euro every year.

“No matter what happens, Madrid will not stop winning,” added Ramos.

In the pre-season tour, Real Madrid has shown signs of brilliance without their Portuguese talisman and it looks like Gareth Bale will have a big role to play in the upcoming season. Even the Los Blancos board stays stubborn over reinforcing the weakened attack as they have only secured goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea so far in the transfer market.

The top-flight football in Spain will return this coming weekend and Real Madrid will host Getafe at home on Monday at 01:45 am India time.

