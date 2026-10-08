LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo’s Emotional Message to Lionel Messi After Argentina Farewell Match Goes Viral

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Emotional Message to Lionel Messi After Argentina Farewell Match Goes Viral

Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to Lionel Messi after the Argentina legend’s farewell match, praising his historic international career. Messi scored and assisted twice in Argentina’s win over Benin, ending his national team journey as a FIFA World Cup and Copa America champion.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in frame. Image Credit: X
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 08:43 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo – Lionel Messi: Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo honored his longtime competitor and Argentine great Lionel Messi following his last farewell match, stating that the years spent representing his nation are a part of history that will endure eternally. He also extended a “hug” to the World Cup champion icon.

Messi signed off from international football in fairytale fashion, delivering two assists and scoring a goal as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night. In what was billed as Messi’s final appearance for Argentina, the legendary forward produced another masterclass to cap a remarkable international career and leave the home crowd with an unforgettable memory.

You Might Be Interested In

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Lionel Messi’s Letter

Following the match, Messi posted a letter penning down his thoughts after the match. To that, in the comments section, Cristiano replied, “Leo, so many years defending your country and a history that will last forever. All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug.”

Lionel Messi’s Post After Farewell Match Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)



Messi’s letter to his fans said he already misses wearing national colours and said that despite a mix of joys and sorrows, his international career was “worth every step I took.”

“Yesterday was my last game and I already miss wearing blue and white. I know I’m making the right decision. It was an incredible road, filled with joys and also some sorrows, but I’m clear that it was worth every step I took,” posted Messi.

The Argentine maestro admitted that he is left with a lot to say, but cannot express it in a few words. He thanked his family for always standing by him. Thanking all close people, he also paid tribute to the late World Cup-winning legend and former head coach Diego Maradona, for helping the team “be here with us and also from heaven, in every step we took.”

“And I’m left with a lot to say. It is impossible for me to express everything I feel in a few words or in a post. This trip would have been impossible without my family, who always stood by my side and supported me, especially during the difficult times, when I needed it most,” he said.

“They were also indispensable my friends, all the colleagues and technicians I had, along with their technical bodies. I don’t want to forget Diego, who put our country where it deserved to be and who, as I always say, I know that he helped us be here with us and also from heaven, in every step we took,” he added.

Lionel Messi For Argentina

Messi, a two-time Copa America winner (2021 and 2024) and a FIFA WC winner, ends with 126 goals and 208 appearances for Argentina, the most by a player for the Blue and White side. He also ends up as the second-highest FIFA WC goal-scorer with 21 goals, overtaking Miroslav Klose’s record before Kylian Mbappe (22 goals) snatched the top spot from him. Messi’s 2026 WC was an all-timer, with eight goals and four assists. He continues to play for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Also Read: Premier League, La Liga And Other Top Leagues Restart Date: Check When Will Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich Return?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Emotional Message to Lionel Messi After Argentina Farewell Match Goes Viral
Tags: cristiano ronaldohome-hero-pos-2lionel messi

RELATED News

BJ Watling Named New Zealand Batting Coach? Black Caps Legend Set to Replace Luke Ronchi

SA20 Auction 2027: Teenager Jason Rowles Steals The Show With Biggest Deal As Du Plessis, Pollard Head To JSK

Abhishek Porel Back In Bengal Ranji Squad After Bail In Sexual-Offence Case, Set To Face Delhi

Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar World Cup Reunion? R Ashwin Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of India’s 2027 Campaign

‘Welcome Back, Bhuvi!’ Suresh Raina Hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India T20I Return After Four Years

LATEST NEWS

Married Man Shoots Girlfriend In Broad Daylight, Then Kills Himself As Crowd Surrounds Him – What Triggered The Love Affair Tragedy In Agra?

Husband Shoots Wife And Her Lover She Was In An Affair With For Two Years, Husband Considered Her Lover a Friend; What Triggered The Firozabad Shooting?

How Vishwanath Became ‘Nana’, Married For Just Rs 750 — Lesser-Known Stories From Nana Patekar’s Life

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Emotional Message to Lionel Messi After Argentina Farewell Match Goes Viral

Nana Patekar Dies At 75: Found Unconscious At His Goa Residence, Doctors Tried To Revive Him For 45 Minutes

Watch Here: ‘Police Clothes Torn, Wrestled In Mud’; Samastipur Man Refuses To Go With Police After Molestation Call, Tied To Rope Before Finally Taken Away

Nana Patekar Death Reason: What Was The Cause And What Happened In His Final Moments? Doctor Reveals- ‘Tried CPR For 45 Minutes, Could Not…’

Student’s Face And Ear Injured By Teacher In Bhopal, 5th Grader Was Brutally Thrashed After Failing To do Homework – Know Full Story

PM Modi Completes 25 Years In Public Office, Unveils New Slogan: ‘We Will Do It’

What Is ‘Chappal Protest’? CJP Announces Bengaluru Stir On Oct 8 For Women’s Safety; Prakash Raj To Join Anti-SIR Protest

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Emotional Message to Lionel Messi After Argentina Farewell Match Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Emotional Message to Lionel Messi After Argentina Farewell Match Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Emotional Message to Lionel Messi After Argentina Farewell Match Goes Viral
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Emotional Message to Lionel Messi After Argentina Farewell Match Goes Viral
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Emotional Message to Lionel Messi After Argentina Farewell Match Goes Viral
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Emotional Message to Lionel Messi After Argentina Farewell Match Goes Viral
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Emotional Message to Lionel Messi After Argentina Farewell Match Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS