Cristiano Ronaldo’s Emotional Message to Lionel Messi After Argentina Farewell Match Goes Viral

Cristiano Ronaldo – Lionel Messi: Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo honored his longtime competitor and Argentine great Lionel Messi following his last farewell match, stating that the years spent representing his nation are a part of history that will endure eternally. He also extended a “hug” to the World Cup champion icon.

Messi signed off from international football in fairytale fashion, delivering two assists and scoring a goal as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night. In what was billed as Messi’s final appearance for Argentina, the legendary forward produced another masterclass to cap a remarkable international career and leave the home crowd with an unforgettable memory.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Lionel Messi’s Letter

Following the match, Messi posted a letter penning down his thoughts after the match. To that, in the comments section, Cristiano replied, “Leo, so many years defending your country and a history that will last forever. All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug.”

Lionel Messi’s Post After Farewell Match Goes Viral







Messi’s letter to his fans said he already misses wearing national colours and said that despite a mix of joys and sorrows, his international career was “worth every step I took.”

“Yesterday was my last game and I already miss wearing blue and white. I know I’m making the right decision. It was an incredible road, filled with joys and also some sorrows, but I’m clear that it was worth every step I took,” posted Messi.

The Argentine maestro admitted that he is left with a lot to say, but cannot express it in a few words. He thanked his family for always standing by him. Thanking all close people, he also paid tribute to the late World Cup-winning legend and former head coach Diego Maradona, for helping the team “be here with us and also from heaven, in every step we took.”

“And I’m left with a lot to say. It is impossible for me to express everything I feel in a few words or in a post. This trip would have been impossible without my family, who always stood by my side and supported me, especially during the difficult times, when I needed it most,” he said.

“They were also indispensable my friends, all the colleagues and technicians I had, along with their technical bodies. I don’t want to forget Diego, who put our country where it deserved to be and who, as I always say, I know that he helped us be here with us and also from heaven, in every step we took,” he added.

Lionel Messi For Argentina

Messi, a two-time Copa America winner (2021 and 2024) and a FIFA WC winner, ends with 126 goals and 208 appearances for Argentina, the most by a player for the Blue and White side. He also ends up as the second-highest FIFA WC goal-scorer with 21 goals, overtaking Miroslav Klose’s record before Kylian Mbappe (22 goals) snatched the top spot from him. Messi’s 2026 WC was an all-timer, with eight goals and four assists. He continues to play for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

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