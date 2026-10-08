Cristiano Ronaldo’s Emotional Message to Lionel Messi After Argentina Farewell Match Goes Viral

Cristiano Ronaldo – Lionel Messi: Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo honored his longtime competitor and Argentine great Lionel Messi following his last farewell match, stating that the years spent representing his nation are a part of history that will endure eternally. He also extended a “hug” to the World Cup champion icon.
Messi signed off from international football in fairytale fashion, delivering two assists and scoring a goal as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night. In what was billed as Messi’s final appearance for Argentina, the legendary forward produced another masterclass to cap a remarkable international career and leave the home crowd with an unforgettable memory.
Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Lionel Messi’s Letter
Following the match, Messi posted a letter penning down his thoughts after the match. To that, in the comments section, Cristiano replied, “Leo, so many years defending your country and a history that will last forever. All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug.”
Lionel Messi’s Post After Farewell Match Goes Viral
Messi’s letter to his fans said he already misses wearing national colours and said that despite a mix of joys and sorrows, his international career was “worth every step I took.”
“Yesterday was my last game and I already miss wearing blue and white. I know I’m making the right decision. It was an incredible road, filled with joys and also some sorrows, but I’m clear that it was worth every step I took,” posted Messi.
The Argentine maestro admitted that he is left with a lot to say, but cannot express it in a few words. He thanked his family for always standing by him. Thanking all close people, he also paid tribute to the late World Cup-winning legend and former head coach Diego Maradona, for helping the team “be here with us and also from heaven, in every step we took.”
“And I’m left with a lot to say. It is impossible for me to express everything I feel in a few words or in a post. This trip would have been impossible without my family, who always stood by my side and supported me, especially during the difficult times, when I needed it most,” he said.
“They were also indispensable my friends, all the colleagues and technicians I had, along with their technical bodies. I don’t want to forget Diego, who put our country where it deserved to be and who, as I always say, I know that he helped us be here with us and also from heaven, in every step we took,” he added.
Lionel Messi For Argentina
Messi, a two-time Copa America winner (2021 and 2024) and a FIFA WC winner, ends with 126 goals and 208 appearances for Argentina, the most by a player for the Blue and White side. He also ends up as the second-highest FIFA WC goal-scorer with 21 goals, overtaking Miroslav Klose’s record before Kylian Mbappe (22 goals) snatched the top spot from him. Messi’s 2026 WC was an all-timer, with eight goals and four assists. He continues to play for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).
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Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.