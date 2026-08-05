Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancée Georgina Rodríguez Hits Back At Body-Shamers With Powerful Response; Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Shows Support

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodríguez has responded to criticism surrounding her appearance with a powerful message about body image, self-confidence and learning to value oneself beyond physical appearance.

The 32-year-old model and influencer addressed the issue in an Instagram post on August 4 after photographs of her in a swimsuit sparked renewed discussion about her body. Rodríguez shared a series of pictures, including a bikini snapshot and a mirror selfie, alongside a deeply personal caption.

“My body will change, as all women’s bodies do. And I hope it continues to do so for many years, because that will mean I’m still alive.”

Rodríguez, who is a mother of six children, also explained that one of her priorities is helping her daughters develop a healthy relationship with their appearance and self-worth.

“I’m the mother of six wonderful children, three of whom are girls who will one day be great women. And if there’s one thing I want to teach them—along with Cris [in reference to Ronaldo], whom I’m deeply proud of for the values he embodies as a father and as a man—it’s that a person’s worth can never depend on their physical appearance or the opinions of strangers. That little dose of positive psychology that I try to give them every day also helps me stay on track in this world of so much fantasy.”

She also revealed a conversation she had with Ronaldo, 41, after admitting that the constant attention on her body had made her concerned about being labelled “fat” despite building her career around her public image.

According to Rodríguez, Ronaldo responded with words that helped put the situation into perspective.

“And he replied, ‘You don’t live off your image. You live off who you are. A perfect woman. Beautiful, with a great body, a mother, a good person, successful, and who lives life with love. What more could you want?’”

Rodríguez pointed out that the discussion around her body appears to return every year.

“The funny thing is, this happens every summer. Every year my body makes the news again,” she shared.

She then questioned society’s expectations surrounding women’s bodies and happiness.

“Then I wonder… where is the standard? Who decides what the ‘right’ body is? Do we really still think happiness has a size?”

The model said exercise is something she enjoys rather than a means of constantly trying to change her appearance.

“I love my curves. I love the freedom to live in the body I choose. In the body that supports me, that has allowed me to embrace, create life, fall, and get back up. A body that deserves respect, love, and gratitude in all its versions.”

Rodríguez also explained that she measures success through personal happiness, health and meaningful relationships rather than appearance.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Georgina Rodríguez (Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée) responds to critics about her body via IG. Antonela Roccuzzo (Messi’s wife) commented on the post to support her. 👏 pic.twitter.com/4FvgRptGPL — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) August 4, 2026

Her message received support from Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of football icon Lionel Messi, who left a supportive comment on the post.

Rodríguez, who has established herself in the fashion and entertainment worlds, has previously appeared at major events including the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival. Her latest message adds her voice to the growing number of public figures speaking openly against body-shaming and unrealistic beauty standards.