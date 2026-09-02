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Home > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Elma Aveiro Meets Kerala CM VD Satheesan, Makes BIG Promise to Ronaldo Fans | WATCH Video

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Elma Aveiro Meets Kerala CM VD Satheesan, Makes BIG Promise to Ronaldo Fans | WATCH Video

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, recently met Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan during her visit to the state, with their interaction highlighting the immense admiration for the Portuguese football icon among fans in Kerala. The meeting was described as warm and cordial, while the Chief Minister also took the opportunity to convey the affection and support that Ronaldo enjoys across the state. Here are all the details about the meeting and Elma's special assurance to Ronaldo's fans in Kerala.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Elma Aveiro Meets Keralam CM VD Satheesan, Vows To Convey Message of Love And Support - Watch Video
Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Elma Aveiro Meets Keralam CM VD Satheesan, Vows To Convey Message of Love And Support - Watch Video

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 15:28 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Elma Aveiro Meets Kerala CM VD Satheesan: Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, recently met Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan during her visit to the state, with their interaction highlighting the immense admiration for the Portuguese football icon among fans in Kerala. The meeting was described as warm and cordial, while the Chief Minister also took the opportunity to convey the affection and support that Ronaldo enjoys across the state. Here are all the details about the meeting and Elma’s special assurance to Ronaldo’s fans in Kerala.

Elma Aveiro Meets Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan

Elma Aveiro met Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan during her visit to the state. According to Satheesan, the interaction was pleasant, and the two discussed the strong connection between Kerala’s football fans and Cristiano Ronaldo.

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During the meeting, Satheesan spoke to Elma about the enormous popularity Ronaldo enjoys among football supporters in Kerala. The Chief Minister said the Portugal great has a massive following in the state and also acknowledged that he is personally a fan of the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar.

WATCH VIDEO: Elma Aveiro’s Meeting With Kerala CM

The meeting between Elma Aveiro and VD Satheesan has since generated interest among Cristiano Ronaldo fans in Kerala, particularly after the Chief Minister revealed that Elma had agreed to convey the state’s message of affection and support to the Portugal captain.

Elma Aveiro Promises to Convey Kerala’s Message to Ronaldo

One of the key highlights of the meeting was Elma Aveiro’s assurance that she would pass on Kerala’s message of love and support to her brother. The gesture has attracted considerable attention among Ronaldo supporters in the state, where the Portuguese star enjoys a particularly passionate fan base.

Kerala’s Strong Football Culture Discussed

The meeting also touched upon Kerala’s deep-rooted football culture and the enthusiasm shown by Malayali supporters for international football stars. Ronaldo remains one of the most admired players among fans in the state, making Elma’s interaction with the Chief Minister especially notable.

Elma Aveiro Makes Special Request to Kerala CM

After exchanging pleasantries, Elma made a request of her own and asked Chief Minister VD Satheesan whether she could take a photograph with him. Satheesan agreed, bringing the friendly interaction to a close.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Elma Aveiro Meets Kerala CM VD Satheesan, Makes BIG Promise to Ronaldo Fans | WATCH Video
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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Elma Aveiro Meets Kerala CM VD Satheesan, Makes BIG Promise to Ronaldo Fans | WATCH Video
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Elma Aveiro Meets Kerala CM VD Satheesan, Makes BIG Promise to Ronaldo Fans | WATCH Video
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Elma Aveiro Meets Kerala CM VD Satheesan, Makes BIG Promise to Ronaldo Fans | WATCH Video
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Elma Aveiro Meets Kerala CM VD Satheesan, Makes BIG Promise to Ronaldo Fans | WATCH Video

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