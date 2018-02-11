On Saturday, La Liga and UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid were brought back to winning ways by their goal machine and record-breaking goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo. Zinedine Zidane's men recorded a thumping 5-2 win over Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Ronaldo scored his brace in the first and later completed his hat-trick in the second after Gareth Bale's shot was botched by stopper Rulli. With the win Real Madrid are placed third in Spanish league (La Liga) and are 16 points behind leaders FC Barcelona.

La Liga holders Real Madrid were brought back to winning ways by their goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday as Zinedine Zidane’s men recording a thumping 5-2 win over Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. The Los Blancos were given a flying start by Spanish international Lucas Vazquez who took less than 60 seconds to give Madrid an early lead. Ronaldo exploded from left flank through Marcelo’s ear;y cross in the first few seconds of the game and found Vazquez in no time. Vazquez in return seized the opportunity created by Ronaldo (through a couple of stepovers followed by a left-footed cross) and made it 1-0 with a brilliant header.

The Portuguese captain then scored his first goal of the night when Brazilian left back Marcelo unleashed his searching cross and found Ronaldo in acres of space to drill the ball past Sociedad stopper Rulli. German midfield maestro Toni Kroos was the next to get in Madrid’s goal festive mood at the Bernabeu when the former Bayern Munich midfielder superbly curled his right footed shot at the back of the net in the 34th minute of the game. Three minutes later Ronaldo scored his brace and Madrid’s fourth with his towering header, leaving Sociedad defenders dumbfounded.

Trailing by 4 goals to nil Sociedad pulled one back in the second half when Bautista took advantage of Madrid’s sloppy defending and ease past keeper Navas during the 74th minute of the game. The visitors later added another in the 83rd minute. Madrid’s attack was rejuvenated with the introduction of Welsh winger Garet Bale. The former Spurs winger’s speculated effort from 20 yards out was spiled by Rulli which paved the way for Ronaldo to slot home Madrid’s final fifth goal. With the goal, Ronaldo completed his hat-trick and more importantly secured important 3 points to make them go third in the La Liga table. Madrid will next host Ligue 1 giants PSG in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday.

