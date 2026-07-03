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Home > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo’s Viral ‘Bismillah’ Penalty Moment: Portugal Beat Croatia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 | WATCH Video

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Viral ‘Bismillah’ Penalty Moment: Portugal Beat Croatia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 | WATCH Video

Cristiano Ronaldo sparked a massive online debate after a viral video appeared to show him saying “Bismillah” before scoring a crucial penalty in Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. The moment quickly became a trending topic worldwide.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his FIFA World Cup knockout ogal. Image Credit: AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his FIFA World Cup knockout ogal. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 13:46 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo Bismillah Penalty: Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty goal that resulted in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 in Toronto, a viral video gave rise to speculation. Captured on the live broadcast just before Ronaldo approached the spot for the penalty, the clip has been getting a tremendous amount of attention from the fans. In the video, fans saw Ronaldo muttering ‘Bismillah’, an Arabic term. However, there has not been any confirmation as to what the 41-year-old forward said before taking the kick. 

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo mutters Bismillah before penalty




Portugal battled back to defeat Croatia 2-1 and secured their spots in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with captain Cristiano Ronaldo being seen mouthing “Bismillah” twice before calmly slotting the crucial penalty. During Portugal’s Round of 32 match at Toronto Stadium, TV cameras captured the 41-year-old forward reciting the line while preparing to take the penalty kick under intense pressure. Then, with great assurance, Ronaldo sent the ball through the center of the goal to level the score and give his team the lead.




Fans’ speculations have been on the rise since Cristiano Ronaldo took the penalty. The 41-year-old veteran scored his first knockout goal in the FIFA World Cup. Leading Portugal, Ronaldo scored the equalising goal against Croatia. 

Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing in Saudi Arabia. The veteran forward, who is closing in on the milestone of 1000 goals, joined Al Nassr in December 2022. It has been more than three years since Ronaldo made the historic move to Saudi Arabia. Since then, there have been plenty of instances of him embracing the Muslim culture and religion. 

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal beats Croatia to reach the Round of 16

Even though it took until stoppage time, Goncalo Ramos’ ascent to the top broke Croatian hearts. His header helped Portugal win 2-1 in Toronto, securing their place in the Round of 16 and an Iberian showdown against Spain. It was the culmination of an incredible World Cup career for Luka Modric, who won the Golden Ball in 2018 when Croatia finished second. 

Also Read: Switzerland vs Algeria Result, Highlights & Goals: Swiss Advance to FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Viral ‘Bismillah’ Penalty Moment: Portugal Beat Croatia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 | WATCH Video
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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Viral ‘Bismillah’ Penalty Moment: Portugal Beat Croatia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 | WATCH Video
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Viral ‘Bismillah’ Penalty Moment: Portugal Beat Croatia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 | WATCH Video
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Viral ‘Bismillah’ Penalty Moment: Portugal Beat Croatia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 | WATCH Video
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Viral ‘Bismillah’ Penalty Moment: Portugal Beat Croatia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 | WATCH Video

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