‘Criticising Gambhir Is Favourite Timepass’: Irfan Pathan Slams India Head Coach’s Critics After Ishan Kishan Injury Update | IND vs NZ

Irfan Pathan on Gautam Gambhir: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has come out in defence of head coach Gautam Gambhir after the latter faced criticism for promoting Tilak Varma to No. 3 in the first T20I against New Zealand. Pathan revealed that Ishan Kishan had a niggle during the match, urging fans and critics to wait for the full story before judging the team management.

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in a high-scoring thriller in Christchurch on October 22. However, the batting order became a major talking point after Tilak was sent in ahead of Kishan. The debate intensified before the BCCI confirmed that Kishan had been ruled out of the second T20I due to a low-grade right adductor strain sustained during the series opener.

‘Criticising Gautam Gambhir Has Become Everyone’s Favourite Timepass’

Taking to social media platform X, Pathan criticised the rush to blame Gambhir for India’s batting-order decision, suggesting that people were quick to question the head coach without knowing the circumstances behind the move.

“So, Ishan Kishan had a niggle during the first T20, which is why he batted lower down the order. But everyone was quick to go after @GautamGambhir for changing the batting order. Criticising him has become everyone’s favourite timepass these days,” Pathan wrote.

The former India all-rounder also urged people to exercise patience before passing judgment, emphasising that decisions made during a match may involve factors that are not immediately apparent to viewers.

“Please, please wait a bit before passing judgment. Don’t jump to conclusions without knowing the full story,” he added.

Pathan’s remarks came amid the criticism directed at Gambhir following Tilak’s promotion to No. 3. The former cricketer also raised concerns about people chasing social media views and engagement, warning that snap judgments can unfairly target individuals when the complete picture is not known.

So, Ishan Kishan had a niggle during the first T20, which is why he batted lower down the order. But everyone was quick to go after @GautamGambhir for changing the batting order. Criticising him has become everyone’s favourite timepass these days. Please, please wait a bit before passing judgment. Don’t jump to conclusions without knowing the full story. And this applies to everything in life. In the rush to get “views” and “numbers” on social media, you might end up hurting someone without even knowing the full story. Think before you judge. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2026







What Happened In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

India’s batting-order shuffle became a talking point during a high-scoring run chase at Christchurch. New Zealand posted 225/4 in their 20 overs, with Glenn Phillips smashing an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls and Bevon Jacobs contributing 31 off 16 deliveries.

In reply, India chased down the target in 19.4 overs, finishing at 230/6 to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Sanju Samson top-scored with 67 off 33 balls, while Naman Dhir produced a match-winning unbeaten 42 off just 15 deliveries.

Tilak, who was promoted to No. 3, scored six runs off 11 balls, while Kishan managed one off three deliveries after batting lower down the order. Tilak’s innings and the change in batting positions prompted questions about Gambhir’s decision, but Pathan’s comments highlighted the importance of considering the circumstances surrounding Kishan’s fitness.

Ishan Kishan Ruled Out Of Second T20I

The BCCI confirmed on October 23 that Kishan would miss the second T20I against New Zealand after sustaining a low-grade right adductor strain during the opening match.

“Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” the board said in its update.

No further recovery timeline was provided. India will head into the second T20I on October 24 with a 1-0 series lead, while Kishan’s absence leaves the team management with another selection decision to consider.

Pathan’s message has brought the focus back to the criticism surrounding Gambhir, with the former India all-rounder urging fans to understand the full context before questioning decisions made by the team management.