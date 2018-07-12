The stage is all set for the FIFA World Cup 2018 finals, where France will face Croatia for the title clash. In the semi-final match, Croatia beat England 2-1 in the extra time. Thanks to Mario Mandzukic's goal in the 109th minute, Croatia registered a victory over Englishmen.

In the second semi-final match of FIFA World Cup 2018, Croatia defeated England 2-1 in extra time at Luzhniki stadium in Moscow city of Russia. With this big win, Croatia entered the finals of FIFA World Cup 2018, where they will face France for the title clash. Thanks to Mario Mandzukic’s goal in 109th minute, Croatia registered a victory over Englishmen.

The match started on a good note for England as Kieran Trippier scored the first goal with a fiery free-kick at the 5th minute of the match.

The English side was holding the grip on the match till the interval, but Ivan Perisic clawed their way and brought Croatia back in the game with an equaliser in the 68th minute of the match.

The scorecard remained balance till 90minutes and 2 extra time periods were added to the game. In the second phase of extra time, Perisic passed a header to Mandzukic in the 109th minute, and Mandzukic’s quickly surpassed English goalie Jordan Pickford to register a World Cup semi-final win.

The moment when you book your country a place in the #WorldCupFinal! A goal that @MarioMandzukic9 and @HNS_CFF will never forget… 👀 TV listings 👉 https://t.co/xliHcxWvEO

📺 Highlights 👉 https://t.co/LOdKDX2Cwn pic.twitter.com/giu0LqA3iP — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 11, 2018

ALSO READ: World Cup title triumph or not, England team has already won the hearts of fans

Luka Modric and company will face France on Sunday, July 15, at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow city of Russia for the FIFA World Cup 2018 for the title clash. After the defeat against Croatia, England’s coach Gareth Southgate said, “We have got to give great credit to Croatia. They have come through three huge ties, they have got some outstanding individual players and a great collective spirit”

He added that England was gracious in defeat in Moscow.

ALSO READ: Neymar should have done more for Brazil at the World Cup, says legendary Ronaldo

1982: ✅

1986: ✅

1990: ✅

1994: ✅

1998: ✅

2002: ✅

2006: ✅

2010: ✅

2014: ✅

2018: ✅@Inter have now also had a player in the #WorldCupFinal in every #WorldCup since 1982! pic.twitter.com/zFYHcFKPzl — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 11, 2018

ALSO READ: Top 5 players who can replace departing Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More