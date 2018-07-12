As Croatia entered FIFA World Cup 2018 finals, celebrations were all around Europe. Croatian fans shared their joy and greetings with posts and Tweets on social media sites. Croatia defeated England in World Cup semi-finals 2-1 in the extra time at Luzhniki stadium in Moscow city of Russia. Thanks to Mario Mandzukic’s goal in extra time (109) which booked a berth for the European side for the title clash.
Even the England boss was gracious with the defeat against Croatia. After the match on Wednesday, English coach Gareth Southgate said, “We have got to give great credit to Croatia. They have come through three huge ties, they have got some outstanding individual players and a great collective spirit”
Here’s how Twitterati trolled England after a defeat against Croatian in World Cup semi-finals:
2-1 #CRO #CROENG
If by coming home you meant to #Croatia you were right pic.twitter.com/8YSXheOxrr
— Chief (@ZagrebChief) July 11, 2018
Massive respect #Croatia pic.twitter.com/mXJnv142vP
— Mayank Anand (@mayank_anand) July 12, 2018
#welbeck when #croatia scored England. You don't keep a legend on the bench like that.#CROENG pic.twitter.com/EfsoT1bX91
— Ukeme Albert (@Mclechelle) July 12, 2018
Tip to #France …
Don't let the game to extra time otherwise #Croatia will take your's 🙂
— Sandeep Sharma (@getsand) July 12, 2018
harry kane is absolutely pathetic as a captain by the way, a walking human bin bag of nothingness. feel bad for the nice lads in the squad but atleast I don’t have to watch his muggy face lift the world cup
— jack🚩 (@jackyatess) July 11, 2018
Harry Kane proving once again what a selfish prick he is. He squares that chance to Sterling at 1-0 and the team is in the world cup final. He's put his own glory ahead of his teammates and not for the first time. Captain? Behave yourself.
— Fab iano (@redmysterio96) July 11, 2018
Harry Kane is the biggest national disappointment since the cheese festival ran out of cheese #ENGCRO
— Alfie (@alfie_purvis) July 11, 2018
The best midfielder in the world ryt nw 💪🏾 #Croatia….no one can tell me otherwise pic.twitter.com/IymzcsdxwS
— Muhammad Maikudi (@maikudi74) July 11, 2018
We need to just take a moment and salute this #Croatia team for defying the odds and making it to their first ever #WorldCup final. Incredible 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tlBANKEeQL
— True Soccer Life (@TrueSccrLife) July 11, 2018
Croatia 🇭🇷 reaches the World Cup Final for the 1st time #WorldCup #CRO #Croatia pic.twitter.com/WmPCeWYOoq
— Sports ON Tap (@SONTSports) July 11, 2018
Bravo Vatreni 🔥 🇭🇷
Come to Croatia and celebrate 🎉 with us!
♥️ ♥️#WorldCup #Croatia #Cro #CROENG #Croatiafullofexcellentplayers pic.twitter.com/ULOB5ARIr9
— Croatia Full of life (@Croatia_hr) July 11, 2018
ET Full Time: #CRO 2-1 #ENG#Croatia Will Meet #France In The Finals Of #WorldCup2018. Congrats To Croatia, The First Time Finalist. Very Well Played. 👏🙏#ENGCRO #CROENG #EnglandvsCroatia #WorldCup #Croatia #England #ENGvCRO pic.twitter.com/F9ly462x4z
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) July 11, 2018
Home is where the heart is! ♥️ 🇭🇷#CroatiaFullOfLife #Croatia #Cro #CROENG #Worldcup #Vatreni pic.twitter.com/mk4GSUjsmW
— Croatia Full of life (@Croatia_hr) July 11, 2018