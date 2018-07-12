As the Croatian side defeated England in the World Cup semi-finals, netizens trolled the English side with hilarious comments and posts. Thanks to Mario Mandzukic’s goal in the extra time, Croatia entered FIFA finals, where they will face a France for the title clash.

Even the England boss was gracious with the defeat against Croatia. After the match on Wednesday, English coach Gareth Southgate said, “We have got to give great credit to Croatia. They have come through three huge ties, they have got some outstanding individual players and a great collective spirit”

Here’s how Twitterati trolled England after a defeat against Croatian in World Cup semi-finals:

Tip to #France …

Don't let the game to extra time otherwise #Croatia will take your's 🙂 — Sandeep Sharma (@getsand) July 12, 2018

harry kane is absolutely pathetic as a captain by the way, a walking human bin bag of nothingness. feel bad for the nice lads in the squad but atleast I don’t have to watch his muggy face lift the world cup — jack🚩 (@jackyatess) July 11, 2018

Harry Kane proving once again what a selfish prick he is. He squares that chance to Sterling at 1-0 and the team is in the world cup final. He's put his own glory ahead of his teammates and not for the first time. Captain? Behave yourself. — Fab iano (@redmysterio96) July 11, 2018

Harry Kane is the biggest national disappointment since the cheese festival ran out of cheese #ENGCRO — Alfie (@alfie_purvis) July 11, 2018

The best midfielder in the world ryt nw 💪🏾 #Croatia….no one can tell me otherwise pic.twitter.com/IymzcsdxwS — Muhammad Maikudi (@maikudi74) July 11, 2018

We need to just take a moment and salute this #Croatia team for defying the odds and making it to their first ever #WorldCup final. Incredible 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tlBANKEeQL — True Soccer Life (@TrueSccrLife) July 11, 2018

