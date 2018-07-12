As Croatia entered FIFA World Cup 2018 finals, celebrations were all around Europe. Croatian fans shared their joy and greetings with posts and Tweets on social media sites. Croatia defeated England in World Cup semi-finals 2-1 in the extra time at Luzhniki stadium in Moscow city of Russia. Thanks to Mario Mandzukic’s goal in extra time (109) which booked a berth for the European side for the title clash.

Even the England boss was gracious with the defeat against Croatia. After the match on Wednesday, English coach Gareth Southgate said, “We have got to give great credit to Croatia. They have come through three huge ties, they have got some outstanding individual players and a great collective spirit”

Here’s how Twitterati trolled England after a defeat against Croatian in World Cup semi-finals: 

 

