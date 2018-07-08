In a thriller quarterfinal match of FIFA World Cup 2018, Croatia beat Russia in penalties at Fisht Stadium. With the win, Croatia entered the world cup semi-final for the first time since 1998 and will meet England on July 11, 2018.

In a goal fest and exciting quarterfinal match of FIFA World Cup 2018, Croatia surpassed Russia in penalties at Fisht Stadium of Sochi city in Russia. Croatia entered the World Cup semis for the first time since 1998, where they will face England on July 11, 2018.

The match was full of entertainment and thrill as it was a neck to neck match between both the sides. In the 31st minute of the first half, Russian star Denis Cheryshev scored a belter to provide the first lead against Croatian side. Responding to Russian attack, Andrej Kramaric headed in an equaliser in the 39th minute of the game. The second half did not yield any goal, but Damagoj Vida (101) and Mario Fernandes’ (115) headers in extra time forced the game to penalties.

Russia’s Fyodor Smolov took the first kick but it was saved by Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subasic. For Croatia, it was Brozovic, who smashed into the top left corner and put Croatia ahead by 0-1.

Dzagoev levelled the score for the hosts with a flash kick and a superb save by Igor Akinfeev added fun. The scores 1-1 were level after 2 kicks and fans and bosses were on toes. A miss from Mario Fernandes and Luka Modric’s goal gave an advantage to Croatia.

But Russia was following the visitors inch by inch as Ignashevich levelled the scores again 2-2. The story was repeated again as Vida for Croatia and Kuziaev for Russia made it 3-3. Ivan Rakitic settled it with the final kick and made no mistake to put the ball in nets.

