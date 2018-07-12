After Croatia cruised into the FIFA World Cup final match, captain Luka Modric slammed British media for being disrespectful and too proud towards the opponent. Modric, who has a taste of English media from his days at Tottenham Hotspurs, said that fans and pundits should be more humble.

Croatia captain Luka Modric was extremely critical of the English media and pundits for downplaying and writing off his side even before the semi-final match with England had begun. The 32-year-old midfielder said the English media should be more respectful and humble. But that did not dampen the upbeat spirit of the player after securing a 2-1 victory over Gareth Southgate’s men.

While speaking to media after winning the semi-final match against England, Luka Modric slammed British media saying that English journalists and pundits on television were talking prior to this match about Croatia being tired, being the walking dead. “Those words from them gave us even more eagerness to prove them wrong. They should be more humble and respectful,” said the Real Madrid midfielder.

He went on to explain that when one plays a semi-final, it is impossible to be tired because there is too much at stake. “It means everything. It’s a dream come true for us, and all of Croatia,” he said.

“No-one gave us a chance before this World Cup, but with our quality, desire, togetherness and fighting spirit we have shown throughout the tournament, we are in the final. I think we deserve to be there. From the first goal they scored at the beginning, we dominated the game completely. We were much better technically and physically than England,” added the 32-year-old Croatian star.

Croatia played their first FIFA World Cup semi-final match in 20 years and deservedly secured the final berth. After going down early in the game, Croatia fought back and won the game in extra time courtesy of goals scored by Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic.

Croatia will now face France in the World Cup final which will be played on July 15, Sunday at 08:30 India time.

