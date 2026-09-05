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Home > Sports News > Croatia Stalwart Luka Modric To Continue His International Career After FIFA WC 2026, Confirms Availability For UEFA Nations League

Croatia Stalwart Luka Modric To Continue His International Career After FIFA WC 2026, Confirms Availability For UEFA Nations League

Croatia's legendary footballer Luka Modric has confirmed his willingness to continue his international career even as the veteran's retirement was predicted after the country's exit from FIFA World Cup 2026 with a defeat to Portugal in the Round of 32 clash.

Luka Modric To Continue His International Career After FIFA WC 2026, Confirms Availability For UEFA Nations League
Luka Modric To Continue His International Career After FIFA WC 2026, Confirms Availability For UEFA Nations League

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 22:44 IST

Croatia’s legendary footballer Luka Modric has confirmed his willingness to continue his international career even as the veteran’s retirement was predicted after the country’s exit from FIFA World Cup 2026 with a defeat to Portugal in the Round of 32 clash. In the process, Modric has confirmed his availability for the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Spain, England and Czechia as the development was confirmed on September 5, Saturday.

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“We are all aware what he brings to Croatia” – Slaven Bilic on Luka Modric

Croatian Football Federation confirmed the availability of the 40-year-old football legend on their official X handle. 


“#Croatia captain @lukamodric10 will be included in the upcoming national team squad for # NationsLeague encounters with Czechia, Spain, and England! Modrić has confirmed to head coach Slaven Bilić and HNS president Marijan Kustić his availability for the Nations League and is ready to continue his fascinating international career, with 202 caps and historic achievements,” posted the federation’s account on their X handle.


Speaking about Modric’s decision to continue, coach Slaven Bilic said:

“Of course, this Luka’s decision makes me extremely happy, we are all aware what he brings to Croatia, both on and off the pitch. I am looking forward to working with him again, after 14 years, and we both share a strong ambition to keep Croatia a top, successful team, shoulder to shoulder with the best teams in the world”


Currently playing for AC Milan in Serie A, he has made two appearances in the new season, not having made any goals and assists so far. In the FIFA World Cup this year, Modric captained his side to a round-of-32 finish, losing to Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal. In four matches, he produced five chances and delivered one assist. UEFA Nations League 2026/27 will start from September 24 onwards. Croatia, the 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up, finished as runners-up in the competition in 2022-23 edition, losing to Spain.

The 40-year-old is considered one of the best mid-fielders and won a staggering 28 trophies with Real Madrid, having spent 13 seasons with the Spanish giants. Modric won the Ballon D’or in the year 2018, ending the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. That same year also saw him earn the award for the Best FIFA Men’s Player and clinched The Golden Ball for being the best player of the 2018 edition. Four years later, Modric won the Bronze Ball for his performance in the 2022 edition.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Croatia Stalwart Luka Modric To Continue His International Career After FIFA WC 2026, Confirms Availability For UEFA Nations League
Tags: croatia national football teamluka modricSlaven BilicUEFA Nations League

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Croatia Stalwart Luka Modric To Continue His International Career After FIFA WC 2026, Confirms Availability For UEFA Nations League

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Croatia Stalwart Luka Modric To Continue His International Career After FIFA WC 2026, Confirms Availability For UEFA Nations League
Croatia Stalwart Luka Modric To Continue His International Career After FIFA WC 2026, Confirms Availability For UEFA Nations League
Croatia Stalwart Luka Modric To Continue His International Career After FIFA WC 2026, Confirms Availability For UEFA Nations League
Croatia Stalwart Luka Modric To Continue His International Career After FIFA WC 2026, Confirms Availability For UEFA Nations League

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