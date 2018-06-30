Croatia vs Denmark Live streaming India Time: The two sides will clash on Sunday at 11:30 after Spain vs Russia match. Croatia vs Denmark live streaming will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app while the live TV coverage will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3.

Denmark's Christian Eriksen can cause all kind of problems to the Croatian team

Croatia vs Denmark Live streaming India Time: Croatia is the favourites to get through the round of 16 match against Denmark, which will be played on Sunday. Led by a star-studded team, Croatia was on top of their game throughout the group stages having defeated Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland. On the other hand, it took a while for the Denmark players to hit the purple patch as they initially struggled in the group matches and secured round of 16 qualification after finishing second behind France in Group C.

It is the Tottenham star Cristian Eriksen who is single-handedly leading the mantel of Denmark while there is an unending list of star players in Croatian squad. Mario Mandzukic, Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Kovacic, Lovren and Savic are the few big-game players which can easily get their side through in the upcoming match.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Croatia vs Denmark match?

Croatia vs Denmark will be live streamed on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the round of 16 match between Croatia vs Denmark?

The Croatia vs Denmark round of 16 game will be played on July 1, Sunday at 11:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of Croatia vs Denmark match will be available on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi.

What will be the likely lineups in Croatia vs Denmark match?

Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Dalsgaard, Kjaer, Christensen, Larsen, Schone, Delaney, Poulsen, Eriksen, Sisto, Jorgensen

Croatia XI: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Modric, Rebic, Mandzukic, Perisic

