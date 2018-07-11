Croatia vs England Live streaming India Time: England will face Croatia in what is expected to be a gruelling encounter on July 11, Wednesday at 11:30 pm India time. The live streaming of the World Cup semi-final will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app while the live TV coverage will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3.

Harry Kane is leading the England side with example and he can prove to be a real thorn for Croatia in the upcoming semi-final match

Croatia vs England Live streaming India Time: The second FIFA World Cup semi-final match has no favourites as both England and Croatia boast of stellar quality in their lineups. Where England has been heavily relying on the set-pieces so far in the tournament, Croatia has advanced to the semi-finals after two back-to-back penalty shootout showdowns with Denmark in the round of 16 and Russia in the quarter-final.

Both managers are expected to field their strongest squads as the upcoming match is of utmost importance. Croatia will be playing their first semi-final in 20 years while England has waited longer than that for this day to come. The Three Lions last locked horns in a world cup semi-final match in 1990 World Cup.

Although popular fan support is with England but the unexpected rise of Croatia in the world cup has made them heavy favourites to clinch tournament. All eyes will be on England captain and Golden Boot race front-runner Harry Kane and Croatia’s charismatic leader Luka Modric in the upcoming match.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Croatia vs England match?

The live stream of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the semi-final match between Croatia vs England?

The Croatia vs England semi-final game will be played on July 11, Wednesday at 11:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of Croatia vs England match will be available on Sony Ten 2 in English commentary and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi commentary.

What will be the likely lineups in Croatia vs England match?

Croatia XI: Danijel Subasic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic; Ivan Rakitic, Marcelo Brozovic; Ante Rebic, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic; Mario Mandzukic

England XI: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire; Kieran Trippier, Dele, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

