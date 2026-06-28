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Home > Sports News > Croatia vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026: Luka Modric Assist, Nikola Vlasic Winner Seal Last-32 Spot for Croatia

Croatia vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026: Luka Modric Assist, Nikola Vlasic Winner Seal Last-32 Spot for Croatia

Croatia defeated Ghana 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Nikola Vlasic scored a late winner from Luka Modric’s corner. Petar Susic opened the scoring before Derrick Luckassen equalised, with Croatia sealing second place in Group L and qualification.

Nikola Vlasic scored the winning goal for Croatia against Ghana. Image Credit: ANI
Nikola Vlasic scored the winning goal for Croatia against Ghana. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 05:58 IST

Croatia national football team vs Ghana national football team: On Saturday, Nikola Vlasic headed in Luka Modric’s corner in the 83rd minute to give Croatia a 2-1 victory over Ghana and a second-place finish in World Cup Group L. Vlasic’s flawless finish off the inside of the left post came ten minutes after Derrick Luckassen had tied the score on his international debut, with half of that time being spent on a VAR review to determine whether he was onside.

Croatia vs Ghana: Petar Susic puts 2018 runner-up in the lead



Petar Susic scored early for Croatia, who needed only a draw to reach the last 32. Claiming the second-place spot guaranteed the 2022 third-place finishers a meeting with the second-placed team in Group K, most likely Portugal or Colombia, on Thursday in Toronto. Ghana, which finished third in the group, was already assured of qualification and will meet the winners of Group K, Portugal or Colombia, on Friday in Kansas City.

Susic gave Croatia a deserved lead after 31 minutes with a long-range strike into the bottom left corner. 

Ghana equalise in the second half as Derrick Luckassen scores

Ghana was much improved in the second half, but Luckassen’s 73rd-minute goal was their first effort on target. Ernest Nuamah delivered an inswinging free kick over Croatia’s defensive line, and Luckassen clearly came from an onside position to knock the ball into the net at the back post. Referee Drew Fischer was summoned to the monitor, where he determined that Kwasi Sibol, who was in an offside position, did not interfere in the play. Luckassen was only on the field because manager Carlos Queiroz spared his three players with yellow cards.

Nikola Vlasic scores winner for Croatia to finish on second place behind England

Ghanaian joy was short-lived, however, as Modric’s corner sailed beyond the penalty spot towards the back post, where Vlasic was given space to meet it with the side of his head and nod it downwards in the one place goalkeeper Benjamin Asare could not save it.

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo limped off in the late stages after suffering an apparent ankle injury, but was able to return to complete the 90 minutes.

Also Read: England vs Panama: Jude Bellingham Inspires Three Lions as Harry Kane Breaks World Cup Record in FIFA World Cup 2026

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Croatia vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026: Luka Modric Assist, Nikola Vlasic Winner Seal Last-32 Spot for Croatia
Tags: croatia national football teamCroatia vs GhanaDerrick LuckassenFIFA World Cup 2026Ghana national football teamluka modricNikola VlasicPetar Susic

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Croatia vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026: Luka Modric Assist, Nikola Vlasic Winner Seal Last-32 Spot for Croatia
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Croatia vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026: Luka Modric Assist, Nikola Vlasic Winner Seal Last-32 Spot for Croatia
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