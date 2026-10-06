Croatia vs Spain Predicted Line-Up: Will Luka Modric’s Side Stop Lamine Yamal and Co? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Croatia vs Spain Predicted Line-Up: Croatia will take on Spain in a crucial UEFA Nations League clash at the Stadion Poljud in Split on Tuesday (Oct 6). Luka Modric’s side will be looking to bounce back from their heavy defeat to England, while the visitors will aim to continue their impressive run under Luis de la Fuente. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.
Croatia vs Spain UEFA Nations League Match Details
- Match: Croatia vs Spain, UEFA Nations League
- Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026
- Venue: Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia
- Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST (8:45 PM CET)
Where to Watch Croatia vs Spain Live on TV?
Fans in India can watch the Croatia vs Spain UEFA Nations League clash live on the Sony Sports Network.
How to Watch Croatia vs Spain Live Streaming?
The Croatia vs Spain UEFA Nations League match will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Croatia vs Spain Team News
Croatia head into the contest after suffering their biggest-ever men’s defeat, a 7-0 loss to England. The result also marked the first time they had conceded five goals in a home match. Luka Modric and his teammates will therefore be eager to respond strongly against Spain.
Spain, meanwhile, continued their excellent form with a 3-1 victory over Czechia after Lamine Yamal opened the scoring. La Roja have won all three of their Nations League matches and sit comfortably at the top of Group 3. Spain are also unbeaten in 41 matches across all competitions, with each of their last 10 games ending in victory.
Croatia vs Spain Predicted Playing XIs
Croatia Predicted XI: Dominik Livakovic, Marin Smolcic, Josko Sutalo, Vuskovic, Josko Gvardiol, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Franjo Ivanovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Igor Matanovic.
Spain Predicted XI: Unai Simon, Pablo Torre Fresneda, Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Fermin Lopez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Sergio Munoz.
Croatia vs Spain Match Prediction
Croatia will be determined to produce a response after their humiliating defeat to England, but Spain enter the contest in outstanding form. La Roja have won their last 10 matches and possess considerable attacking quality, with Lamine Yamal among the key players to watch. Spain’s momentum and defensive stability could give them the edge, although Modric’s Croatia will be expected to make the contest competitive on home soil.
UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction
Spain’s current form makes them one of the strongest contenders to win the UEFA Nations League. Their unbeaten run, attacking depth and consistency under Luis de la Fuente give La Roja a strong chance of going all the way in the competition.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.