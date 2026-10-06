LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Croatia vs Spain Predicted Line-Up: Will Luka Modric’s Side Stop Lamine Yamal and Co? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Croatia vs Spain Predicted Line-Up: Will Luka Modric’s Side Stop Lamine Yamal and Co? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Croatia vs Spain Predicted Line-Up: Croatia will take on Spain in a crucial UEFA Nations League clash at the Stadion Poljud in Split on Tuesday (Oct 6). Luka Modric's side will be looking to bounce back from their heavy defeat to England, while the visitors will aim to continue their impressive run under Luis de la Fuente. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Croatia vs Spain Predicted Line-Up: Will Luka Modric's Side Stop Lamine Yamal and Co? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Croatia vs Spain Predicted Line-Up: Will Luka Modric's Side Stop Lamine Yamal and Co? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 22:55 IST

Croatia vs Spain Predicted Line-Up: Croatia will take on Spain in a crucial UEFA Nations League clash at the Stadion Poljud in Split on Tuesday (Oct 6). Luka Modric’s side will be looking to bounce back from their heavy defeat to England, while the visitors will aim to continue their impressive run under Luis de la Fuente. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Croatia vs Spain UEFA Nations League Match Details

  • Match: Croatia vs Spain, UEFA Nations League
  • Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026
  • Venue: Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia
  • Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST (8:45 PM CET)

Where to Watch Croatia vs Spain Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Croatia vs Spain UEFA Nations League clash live on the Sony Sports Network.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch Croatia vs Spain Live Streaming?

The Croatia vs Spain UEFA Nations League match will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Croatia vs Spain Team News

Croatia head into the contest after suffering their biggest-ever men’s defeat, a 7-0 loss to England. The result also marked the first time they had conceded five goals in a home match. Luka Modric and his teammates will therefore be eager to respond strongly against Spain.

Spain, meanwhile, continued their excellent form with a 3-1 victory over Czechia after Lamine Yamal opened the scoring. La Roja have won all three of their Nations League matches and sit comfortably at the top of Group 3. Spain are also unbeaten in 41 matches across all competitions, with each of their last 10 games ending in victory.

Croatia vs Spain Predicted Playing XIs

Croatia Predicted XI: Dominik Livakovic, Marin Smolcic, Josko Sutalo, Vuskovic, Josko Gvardiol, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Franjo Ivanovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Igor Matanovic.

Spain Predicted XI: Unai Simon, Pablo Torre Fresneda, Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Fermin Lopez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Sergio Munoz.

Croatia vs Spain Match Prediction

Croatia will be determined to produce a response after their humiliating defeat to England, but Spain enter the contest in outstanding form. La Roja have won their last 10 matches and possess considerable attacking quality, with Lamine Yamal among the key players to watch. Spain’s momentum and defensive stability could give them the edge, although Modric’s Croatia will be expected to make the contest competitive on home soil.

UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction

Spain’s current form makes them one of the strongest contenders to win the UEFA Nations League. Their unbeaten run, attacking depth and consistency under Luis de la Fuente give La Roja a strong chance of going all the way in the competition.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Croatia vs Spain Predicted Line-Up: Will Luka Modric’s Side Stop Lamine Yamal and Co? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Tags: UEFA Nations League

RELATED News

IND vs WI 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s Explosive 102* Steals The Show As India Humble West Indies In Lucknow

Caught on Cam: Thousands of Fans Throng Buenos Aires as Argentina Prepares for Lionel Messi’s Farewell Match – WATCH VIDEO | Lionel Messi Farewell Match

IND vs NZ T20I Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Makes Surprise Return as BCCI Announces 16-Man Squad in First Post-Ajit Agarkar Era

Caught on Cam: India’s Anirudh Thapa Scores in India vs Uruguay International Friendly, India Come From Behind to Level 1-1 – WATCH VIDEO

INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC WORLD CUP 2027: Blockbuster Clash Leads Ticket Race As World Cup Applications Cross 1 Million

LATEST NEWS

Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As 4.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarakhand

27-Year-Old Woman, Lover Beat Husband To Death In Uttar Pradesh; Tried To Pass Death Off As Heart Attack

Dehradun Triple Murder: Retired Couple, Domestic Worker Killed With Screwdriver; What Happened Inside The House?

Delhi Acid Attack: 50-Year-Old Man Throws Acid On 25-Year-Old Live-In Partner After Breakup In Bhajanpura

Indonesia’s Palm Oil Industry Outlines 2027 Policy Shifts at GLOBOIL India 2026

60-Year-Old Patient Falls From Second Floor At Lucknow Hospital; Was It Foul Play? What Triggered the Fatal Fall?

INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC WORLD CUP 2027: Blockbuster Clash Leads Ticket Race As World Cup Applications Cross 1 Million

Has Smriti Mandhana Replaced Harmanpreet Kaur As India’s All-Format Captain? BCCI Seemingly Confirms Ahead Of Home Series Against Zimbabwe

CPOPC Strengthens India Partnership on Edible Oil Security, Sustainable Production and Consumer Awareness at GLOBOIL India 2026

Under the Guidance of High Commissioner Shri P. Kumaran, Hindi Continues to Expand Across the United Kingdom

Croatia vs Spain Predicted Line-Up: Will Luka Modric’s Side Stop Lamine Yamal and Co? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Croatia vs Spain Predicted Line-Up: Will Luka Modric’s Side Stop Lamine Yamal and Co? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Croatia vs Spain Predicted Line-Up: Will Luka Modric’s Side Stop Lamine Yamal and Co? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Croatia vs Spain Predicted Line-Up: Will Luka Modric’s Side Stop Lamine Yamal and Co? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Croatia vs Spain Predicted Line-Up: Will Luka Modric’s Side Stop Lamine Yamal and Co? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Croatia vs Spain Predicted Line-Up: Will Luka Modric’s Side Stop Lamine Yamal and Co? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Croatia vs Spain Predicted Line-Up: Will Luka Modric’s Side Stop Lamine Yamal and Co? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

QUICK LINKS