Unai Emery made a tactical substitution at the start of second half replacing Hector Bellerin, who has been hassled all afternoon by Zaha, with Stephan Lichtsteiner. Arsenal got back in the game early in the 50th minute when Granit Xhaka drilled in an unbelievable free kick into the net from an acute angle.

Before the kick-off, the match was heavily touted to be one-sided given the terrific form of Arsenal and rough patch that Crystal Palace has endured. However, it turned out to be a rather contrary affair in the first half where Crystal Palace dominated much possession and attack. The Eagles came close to taking a lead a couple of times thanks to a rampant-running Wilfried Zaha and Andres Townsend.

Arsenal looked threatening on the break but the counter-attacks came sporadically for the Gunners, who were on an 11 match-winning streak. It was Roy Hodgson’s men who made it count when it mattered the most. In the dying minutes of the first half, Shkodran Mustafi tripped Kouyate in the box as the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Milivojevic stepped up to take the penalty kick and duly converted it making sure that his side went to the dressing on the break with a lead to their name.

It was Aubameyang yet again who was to the rescue of his side as he tapped-in an easy ball off Granit Xhaka’s corner giving Arsenal a crucial 2-1 lead. Although there were some questions about Alexandre Lacazette manhandling the ball during the corner kick but it was shunned by the referee.

However, after Aubameyang’s goal, a marauding Crystal Palace pushed Unai Emery’s men at backfoot and launched a barrage of attack at the Gunners defence. Max Meyer twice came close to equalising the score but was unlucky not hit the back of the net. Wilfried Zaha was the centre of all the attacks and proved to be a menace to the visitors.

The Eagles finally got the golden opportunity when Xhaka made a rash challenge on Zaha and the referee blew the whistle for a penalty. Milivojevic duly converted the penalty equalising the score and earning a brace for himself. His goal proved to be the final goal of the match which ended Arsenal’s 11 match winning run to an end.

