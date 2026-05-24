Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Prediction: Premier League winners Arsenal now traveling as reigning champions take on visiting Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the last game of the 2025-26 season. Although the Premier League title may already have been settled in Arsenal’s club’s favour after Manchester City were held to a draw by Bournemouth, both clubs still look forward to a big game in the seasons aheadArsenal with a UEFA Champions League final, Palace with a UEFA Conference League final.

With one eye on UEFA Champions League Final Mikel Arteta will probably make significant changes. Like Glasner, the Austrian will probably play a weakened team for Palace’s visit, but despite the lowered stakes, the final game of the season in the capital promises to be an entertaining conclusion to the Premiership year.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the match live on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

When will the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal 2025/26 match take place?

The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League 2025/26 match is going to take place on Sunday, 24th May 2026.

When will the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League 2025/26 match start?

The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League 2025/26 will start at 8:30 P.M. in India on Sunday, 24th May.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League: Match Details

Feature Details Match Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Competition Premier League 2025–26 (Matchday 38) Date Sunday, May 24, 2026 Venue Selhurst Park, London Kick-off Time 8:30 PM IST (4:00 PM Local Time) Live Streaming Star Sports (TV) and JioHotstar (Digital OTT)

Crystal Palace Team News And Injury Updates

There are also a few players unavailable for tomorrow’s game for Palace with Cheick Doucoure and Eddie Nketiah both doubts and Chris Richards ruled out after picking up an ankle ligament injury. Borna Sosa also remains doubtful. Oliver Glasner may make changes for the game ahead of the Conference league final, with Nathaniel Clyne, Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes likely to start.

Crystal Palace Predicted XI:

Dean Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Riad; Clyne, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Brennan Johnson, Yeremy Pino; Strand Larsen.

Arsenal Team News And Injury Updates

Arsenal will also be making major adjustments having secured the Premier League crown. Jurrin Timber, Ben White and Mikel Merino are all unlikely to feature through injury, and a few of the regulars may be given a rest in preparation for the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. Gabriel Jesus should make a return to the line-up with others like Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke and Christian Norgaard also pushing for a start.

Arsenal Predicted XI:

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Mosquera, Norgaard, Hincapie, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Eze, Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Head-To-Head Record

Arsenal have been very successful in their head-to-head battles with the Eagles in recent times. They have emerged victorious by a margin of seven to three in their last 10 clashes in all competitions. The North Londoners have only suffered two defeats in their last 12 trips to Selhurst Park too.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Match Prediction

Both clubs are focused on the forthcoming European finals and this could be a somewhat cagey game despite the attacking talent on show. Arsenal’s squad resources and belief after claiming the title still make them slight favorites, even considering the heavy rotation that will be seen. Crystal Palace are packed with pace and power, but Arsenal’s control in the middle of the park and flexibility up front might turn this game in their favor.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Match Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal

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