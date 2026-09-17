Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan Live Streaming: Can Eagles Start Maiden Campaign With Win in Europa League? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Line-Up And More

Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan Live Streaming: Crystal Palace will begin their Europa League campaign against Lech Poznan at Selhurst Park on Thursday, September 17. The Eagles, who won the Conference League last season, will make their debut in UEFA’s second-tier competition against Poland’s reigning champions. Oliver Glasner guided Palace to historic continental success last season, while the club will now aim to continue its European journey under new manager Pierre Sage. Here are all the details, including match details, live streaming, predicted line-ups and match prediction.

Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan Europa League Match Details

Match: Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan, Europa League

Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan, Europa League Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026

Thursday, September 17, 2026 Venue: Selhurst Park, London

Selhurst Park, London Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST, Friday, September 18

Where to Watch Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan Live on TV?

The Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan Europa League match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan Europa League clash live on the Sony Liv App.

Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan Team News

Crystal Palace are stepping up to the Europa League after winning the Conference League last season. The Eagles became the third English club to win the competition and the first team since 1988 to claim major silverware in their debut European campaign. Palace remained unbeaten in their final six home matches in the competition after losing their opening fixture against AEK Larnaca.

However, Crystal Palace’s domestic form has remained inconsistent under new manager Pierre Sage. The London club will look to produce a strong performance in their maiden Europa League campaign.

Lech Poznan qualified for the Europa League after missing out on the Champions League league phase. They lost to Danish side AGF on penalties before overcoming KI Klaksvik and Swiss champions Thun. Lech defeated Thun 7-0 in the first leg and secured qualification after a 2-2 draw in the return fixture.

Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan Predicted Playing XIs

Crystal Palace Predicted XI: Benitez, Mingueza, Richards, Ahanor, Khalaily, Timber, Wharton, Chilwell, Kamada, Pino, Strand Larsen.

Lech Poznan Predicted XI: Lis, Pereira, Skrzypczak, Monka, Gurgul, Murawski, Berggren, Walemark, Rodriguez, Sayyadmanesh, Ishak.

Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan Match Prediction

Crystal Palace will enter the contest with confidence after their historic Conference League triumph last season. Lech Poznan have also shown strong form during their European qualifying campaign and could provide a tough challenge. Palace’s home advantage and experience from last season’s continental success could help the Eagles begin their Europa League campaign with a positive result.