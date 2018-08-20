Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Live streaming India Time: Liverpool has always found it difficult to play Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park and it is bound to be a nervy fixture once again. The live TV broadcast of the Premier League match will be available on Star Sports Select 1 at 12:30 am tonite while the live streaming can be accessed on Hotstar.com.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah can cause all kind of troubles to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Live streaming India Time: Liverpool is coming from a resounding victory over West Ham United in the first gameweek of the Premier League 2018-19 season. Sadio Mane was on top of his game with two goals while Mohamed Salah was another routine goalscorer in the Reds’ 4-0 win. When Liverpool face Crystal Palace in the upcoming match, they will have their former tactician Brendan Rodgers to topple and playing at the Selhurst Park has never been easy for Liverpool.

Crystal Palace also registered a sensational 2-0 win over newly-promoted Fulham last week and they will be looking to continue their match-winning streak when they host Mohamed Salah-led Liverpool at home. For the Eagles, all eyes will be on Wilfried Zaha and Benteke as they have all the mettle to cause problems to the Reds’ defence.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match?

In order to get the live stream of the Premier League match, one can log onto Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the match on the go, then it can be accessed on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the semi-final match between Crystal Palace vs Liverpool?

The highly-anticipated football match will start on Tuesday at 12:30 am India time. The match will be held at the Selhurst Park.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Premier League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of the match will be available on Star Sports Select 1.

What will be the likely lineups?

Crystal Palace XI: Hennessey; Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt; Milivojevic, Schlupp, McArthur; Townsend, Benteke, Zaha

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Clyne, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Salah, Mane, Firmino

