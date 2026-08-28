Crystal Palace vs Man City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: Manchester City will continue their bid to reclaim the Premier League title when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Friday, August 28. Enzo Maresca’s side began the 2026-27 campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over Bournemouth, while Crystal Palace suffered a 2-0 defeat against Everton in Pierre Sage’s first league match in charge. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live on TV and online in the UK, USA, India and Australia.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League Match Details

Match: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Premier League 2026-27

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Premier League 2026-27 Date: Friday, August 28, 2026

Friday, August 28, 2026 Venue: Selhurst Park, London, England

Selhurst Park, London, England Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Saturday, August 29) / 8:00 PM UK Time / 3:00 PM ET / 5:00 AM AEST

12:30 AM IST (Saturday, August 29) / 8:00 PM UK Time / 3:00 PM ET / 5:00 AM AEST Referee: Andy Madley

Andy Madley VAR: Stuart Attwell

Where to Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live on TV in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM BST on Friday, August 28.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Streaming in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can follow the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League clash through Sky Sports coverage. The fixture will begin at 8:00 PM UK time on Friday.

Where to Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on NBC and stream the match through Peacock. The fixture will kick off at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, August 28.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on JioHotstar. There will be live television coverage in India through the Premier League’s designated broadcaster, with the match scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, August 29.

Where to Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live in Australia?

Football fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live on Stan Sport. The match will start at 5:00 AM AEST on Saturday, August 29.