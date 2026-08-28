Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction: Who Will Win Tonight’s Premier League 2026/27 Clash? Predicted Lineups, Team News

Crystal Palace will host Manchester City at Selhurst Park over Friday as both clubs try to establish their authority at this stage of the 2026/27 Premier League season. The Eagles got themselves off to a slow start and ended up being defeated by Everton 2-0, whilst the Citizens turned around the deficit against Bournemouth and won 2-1 in Enzo Maresca’s first league match as their head football coach.

At the same time the game brings a head-on collision into the new managerial situations for both the teams. Having dismissed Oliver Glasner, Pierre Germaine is leading Palace into the next generation, whilst Maresca succeeds Pep Guardiola in the dugout of City. Though it is City who are considered to have much better chances than Palace, Palace hosting at this stage may make a difference and create an unexpectedly level playing field.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Match Details

Match: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League 2026/27

Date: Friday, August 28, 2026

Kick-off: 8:00 PM UK time

Venue: Selhurst Park, London

Crystal Palace Team News

Crystal Palace’s defeat by Everton, losing 2-0, will definitely have left the Eagles feeling frustrated and determined to get a win next time. In the first match, Palace did have some good moments, but they were not able to take those chances, with a weak defending line, mostly in front of their goal being the reason.

City’s attacking line, with Erling Haaland in it, is surely going to be their biggest threat for breaking in the Palace goal line. Mind you, Palace’s problems go deeper when it comes to the attacking players – Ismaila and Chadi, who usually play up front, are both injured with groin and knee pains respectively.

Still, Palce’s coach could look at a few other attacking weapons, including one Jrgen, Eddie, and also Jean-Philippe as their backup. Yet the availability of Jean-Philippe Mateta has also been raised through transfer discussions.

Manchester City Team News

Man City overcame a shaky start against Bournemouth and secured a 2-1 win. Marc Guhi and Josko Gvardiol netted the goals for the visitors, while Rayan Cherki was a constant threat to the defenders with his two creative assists.

After the match, Haaland confirmed that Manchester City’s biggest dangerman has always been himself. City have excellent match statistics against Palace that show this: Haaland has netted in all of the last five Premier League matches against Palace.

City may also give a first appearance to 98-millon-eur-rated Ayyoub Bouaddi who joined them recently from Lille. Maresca though thinks 18-year-old Bouaddi needs to work patiently at this stage to get to know the club culture rather than having his feet wet straight as a starter.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace Predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Tomiyasu; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; McNeil, Nketiah, Mateta

Manchester City Predicted XI: Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Guehi; Foden, O’Reilly, Semenyo; Haaland

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction

We do not know for sure, but we think that Manchester City has enough capability to come away with a victory when they face Palace at Selhurst Park. Still, factors like the strength of Palace’s home crowd and City still seems to be making a change in the defensive style under Maresca may be reasons why this match might not be as one-sided as the first-week results might suggest.

The key thing City have is the attacking quality that can be used by Maresca to his advantage. The obvious target will be Haaland, but Foden, Cherki, and the other central players will also be great threat in between the lines.

In their turn, Palace will rely heavily on their finishing against their previous opponent, Everton and also on staying away from giving Manchester City any easy chances through the defensive transition.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City.