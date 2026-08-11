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Home > Sports News > CSK Begin Search for Stephen Fleming’s Successor Ahead of IPL 2027; Overseas Coach In Contention, Confirms CEO Kasi Viswanathan

CSK Begin Search for Stephen Fleming’s Successor Ahead of IPL 2027; Overseas Coach In Contention, Confirms CEO Kasi Viswanathan

CSK are searching for Stephen Fleming’s successor, with Brendon McCullum, Michael Hussey and Albie Morkel reportedly in contention for the head coach role.

CSK Begin Search for Stephen Fleming’s Successor Ahead of IPL 2027; Overseas Coach In Contention, Confirms CEO Kasi Viswanathan. Photo X
CSK Begin Search for Stephen Fleming’s Successor Ahead of IPL 2027; Overseas Coach In Contention, Confirms CEO Kasi Viswanathan. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 16:21 IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have begun the process of finding a successor to Stephen Fleming after the former New Zealand captain stepped down as the franchise’s head coach in July 2026. Fleming had been at the helm of the five-time IPL champions since 2009 and oversaw one of the most successful eras in the tournament’s history.

Fleming subsequently took charge of England’s men’s Test team, bringing an end to his long association with the Chennai-based franchise. CSK are yet to officially name their new head coach, but CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that the team will appoint an overseas expert for the position.

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According to Viswanathan, he and CSK whole-time director Rupa Gurunath will make the final decision after consulting captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and former skipper MS Dhoni. The appointment is also expected to have an impact on CSK’s plans in the player market, with the new coach likely to play a role in determining future signings and potential trades.

“We have not started applying our minds on this (signing players in a trade deal). First, we will have a coach. We have got calls from many interested candidates. We will sit and finalise,” Kasi was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz on Monday.

Several prominent overseas names have emerged as potential candidates to succeed Fleming. England white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum is reportedly one of the leading contenders. McCullum has previous IPL coaching experience, having guided Kolkata Knight Riders, while he also represented CSK as a player during his IPL career.

Another familiar face in the running is Michael Hussey. The former Australia batter enjoyed a successful playing stint with CSK and has remained closely associated with the franchise after becoming its batting coach in 2018. Hussey’s understanding of the team’s culture and his long-standing relationship with the players could make him a strong candidate for the position.

Former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel is another name reportedly being considered. Morkel played for CSK during the early years of the IPL and has continued his coaching journey in the franchise’s wider ecosystem. He was recently appointed head coach of Joburg Super Kings following Fleming’s departure from the role.

CSK’s decision will therefore be closely watched as the franchise enters a new coaching era. With Fleming’s replacement potentially influencing the team’s recruitment strategy, the appointment could prove crucial to CSK’s preparations for the next IPL season.

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CSK Begin Search for Stephen Fleming’s Successor Ahead of IPL 2027; Overseas Coach In Contention, Confirms CEO Kasi Viswanathan
Tags: Albie Morkelbrendon mccullumchennai super kingsChennai Super Kings coachCSK coach 2027CSK coaching changeCSK Head CoachCSK new coachIPL 2027Kasi ViswanathanMichael Husseyms dhoniRuturaj GaikwadStephen FlemingStephen Fleming CSK

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CSK Begin Search for Stephen Fleming’s Successor Ahead of IPL 2027; Overseas Coach In Contention, Confirms CEO Kasi Viswanathan

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CSK Begin Search for Stephen Fleming’s Successor Ahead of IPL 2027; Overseas Coach In Contention, Confirms CEO Kasi Viswanathan
CSK Begin Search for Stephen Fleming’s Successor Ahead of IPL 2027; Overseas Coach In Contention, Confirms CEO Kasi Viswanathan
CSK Begin Search for Stephen Fleming’s Successor Ahead of IPL 2027; Overseas Coach In Contention, Confirms CEO Kasi Viswanathan
CSK Begin Search for Stephen Fleming’s Successor Ahead of IPL 2027; Overseas Coach In Contention, Confirms CEO Kasi Viswanathan

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