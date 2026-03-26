CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Confirms New Opening Partner Ahead of IPL 2026, Surprise Pick Revealed | WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is set to begin on March 28 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener in Bengaluru. Chennai Super Kings will kickstart their campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has cleared the air as to who will open the innings in the upcoming edition. The right-handed batter has revealed that Super Kings’ new recruit and in-form batter Sanju Samson will open the innings for the side in IPL 2026.

Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL

Ruturaj Gaikwad has played 71 matches in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL so far. He has scored 2502 runs at an average of 40.35 at a strike rate of 137.47 including two centuries and 20 fifties to his name. Gaikwad was handed over the captaincy ahead of the 2024 edition but the Chennai Super Kings haven’t tasted success under his leadership yet.

Sanju Samson’s Form

Sanju Samson who joined the Chennai Super Kings after a trade deal that saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran’s departure from the franchise, has been in brilliant form and will come into the cash-rich league’s new edition on the back of some stunning batting performances.

Samson played an important role in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 winning triumph. The wicket-keeper batter struck 97* against West Indies in a virtual quarter-final while smashed 89 in the semi-finals against England. He followed it up with 89 against New Zealand in the final as India eventually lifted the cup.

Samson’s recruitment just adds up to CSK’s batting strength. Moreover, the Super Kings can have a wicket-keeping option if MS Dhoni isn’t available for all the fixtures. Sanju has also led Rajasthan Royals in the past and despite not being the captain, he can be a vital cog in the leadership group.

Chennai Super Kings Phase 1 Schedule

Chennai Super Kings play their first match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati and then return back home to host Punjab Kings on April 3. They will then lock horns with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru away from home on April 5 and will conclude the first phase with the encounter against Delhi Capitals at home on April 11.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Phase 2 Schedule | When Will Indian Premier League Full Fixtures be Announced? BCCI Secretary Provides Big Update

