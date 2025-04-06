CSK Coach Opens Up On Discussing Retirement Plans With MS Dhoni: 'It Was Tough...'

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has shared his thoughts on the ongoing speculation surrounding MS Dhoni’s IPL retirement.

Despite widespread chatter, especially after Dhoni’s parents were seen at Chepauk during CSK’s recent clash against Delhi Capitals, Fleming made it clear that he is not the one calling time on the legendary cricketer’s career.

“No, that’s not my role to put an end to it. I have no idea. I’m just enjoying working with him. He’s still going strong. I don’t even ask these days. You guys are the ones that ask (about retirement),” Fleming said during the post-match press conference.

On Dhoni’s Batting Position and Tough Conditions

Dhoni was sent in at No. 7 in the match against Delhi Capitals, a change from his earlier controversial appearance at No. 9.

While he did manage a 26-ball 30, he couldn’t shift gears as CSK fell short by 25 runs, marking their third consecutive loss.

Fleming defended the timing of Dhoni’s entry, saying he didn’t see it as a move to contain damage.

He explained that the surface became more challenging as the innings progressed, making it hard for batters to find rhythm.

“The intent was there. When he went out, I think the ball started to grip a little bit more. We understood it was going to be good for the first half and then gradually get slower. So, we were keen to bat and then take pace with the ball.”

“They did it really well. Vijay Shankar struggled to get timings all the way through his innings. But that period from 12 to 16 overs was difficult for all.”

“It was tough to watch and certainly tough to be out there. So the game was just slipping away, and even with intent and different methods to do it, it was just too big a scale,” Fleming admitted.

Focus Shifting to Batting Improvements

Fleming acknowledged that the team needs to improve their performances with the bat.

While the bowling unit is doing its part, CSK haven’t been able to capitalize on their batting potential.

“We are focusing still very hard on bowling-wise to restrict teams but we do need to be better with the bat. We need to have one or two players in form, predominantly the top three or four.”

“We need a bit more production there, and that then allows the power hitters to finish off to come in at the right spots. Here, we’re having to introduce players just not quite at the right time.”

He also pointed out that Shivam Dube has been close to delivering, but just short of making a real impact.

“We’ve got Dube as well, who’s close, but just not quite getting the job done. So there are thereabouts, but six to 20 to 15-run losses are annoying,” he concluded.

