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Home > Sports News > CSK Coaching Changes: Michael Hussey Set to Exit Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL 2027? Report

CSK Coaching Changes: Michael Hussey Set to Exit Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL 2027? Report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have reportedly parted ways with batting coach Michael Hussey ahead of IPL 2027. The five-time IPL champions have already appointed Zaheer Khan as head coach and Mohit Sharma as bowling coach, signalling major changes to their coaching staff.

CSK has reportedly parted ways with batting coach Michael Hussey. Image Credit: X
CSK has reportedly parted ways with batting coach Michael Hussey. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 09:07 IST

IPL 2027: Chennai Super Kings made another huge change in their coaching setup as they reportedly parted ways with their batting coach, Michael Hussey. The former Australian batter has been an integral part of the team for the five-time champions, serving both as a player and later in the coaching setup. Ahead of the 2027 season, the Super Kings have already announced Zaheer Khan replacing Stephen Fleming as head coach. Meanwhile, former CSK and Indian pacer Mohit Sharma has replaced Eric Simmons as the bowling coach for the franchise. 

CSK Part Ways With Michael Hussey

Five-time (IPL) winners, CSK has decided to release their permanent batting coach, Michael Hussey. As per a report by Cricbuzz on Saturday, the franchise management has decided to release Hussey, as they plan to go ahead of IPL 2027 season. Michael, who also played for CSK for a long time, has been with the franchise since 2018.

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Major Changes in CSK Coaching Setup

CSK, who parted ways with Stephen Fleming earlier this year, in the beginning of the year and replaced him with ex-India pacer Zaheer Khan, have announced to have parted ways with Hussey.

The franchise based in Chennai has already sacked bowling coach Eric Simmons and brought in ex-India speedster Mohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, reports suggest the future of CSK fielding coach James Foster is also uncertain. It will be interesting to see who takes over as CSK batting coach in place of Hussey.

Will Michael Hussey Join Stephen Fleming as England Batting Coach?

Hussey and Fleming have worked together for a long time at CSK and share a good relationship. As per reports in August, Fleming wanted to bring in Hussey as England’s new batting coach for Tests. It would not be far-fetched to see the ex-left-handed Australian batter in the England dressing room ahead of Fleming’s first Test series as a coach.

Hussey, who is currently head coach of Welsh Fire in The Hundred Men’s competition, has previously been engaged with England as a consultant for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and played a part in helping England win the trophy.

Also Read: Robin Das Rape Case: Why Was the Former Essex Cricketer Released? Latest Court Update and Trial Date

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CSK Coaching Changes: Michael Hussey Set to Exit Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL 2027? Report
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CSK Coaching Changes: Michael Hussey Set to Exit Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL 2027? Report
CSK Coaching Changes: Michael Hussey Set to Exit Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL 2027? Report
CSK Coaching Changes: Michael Hussey Set to Exit Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL 2027? Report
CSK Coaching Changes: Michael Hussey Set to Exit Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL 2027? Report
CSK Coaching Changes: Michael Hussey Set to Exit Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL 2027? Report

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