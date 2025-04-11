CSK Feels Like Rajinikanth After KKR Thrash: Watch Them Deal with Disappointment

Home
Saturday, April 12, 2025
In a night that was meant to be a celebration of Dhoni’s return as captain, CSK were almost bowled out for a mere 103 — their lowest total ever in IPL history.

The Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, were dealt a heavy blow at their fortress, Chepauk, by the Kolkata Knight Riders. In a night that was meant to be a celebration of Dhoni’s return as captain, CSK were almost bowled out for a mere 103 — their lowest total ever in IPL history.

Rajinikanth Meme Says It All

Despite the harsh result, CSK’s social media team found a way to lighten the mood.

They posted a meme from Jailer, featuring Rajinikanth in one of the film’s most iconic scenes. It was a tongue-in-cheek nod to the disappointment — a way of saying, “We know how this feels.”

The meme struck a chord with fans who, while disheartened, appreciated the humor and honesty. Sometimes, when things spiral, even Thala needs a Rajini moment.

When the Comeback Turns Sour

Dhoni’s return to captaincy didn’t unfold the way fans had hoped. The CSK batting lineup crumbled against a disciplined and ruthless KKR bowling attack.

Sunil Narine led the charge with 3 wickets. Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana picked up two each. CSK’s batters struggled to read the spin, and once Vijay Shankar fell, the collapse was swift.

MS Dhoni, coming in at No. 9, could manage only 1 run as the innings wound down to a disappointing 103/9 in 20 overs.

A Brutal Chase by KKR

KKR made the chase look effortless.

Sunil Narine began with a six on the very first ball. Quinton de Kock kept up the pressure, hitting three sixes before falling to Anshul Kamboj.

With the target nearly reached, Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh calmly finished the job in just 10.1 overs. It was the third-fastest 100+ chase in IPL history.

Records Broken — But Not the Good Kind

For CSK, the loss came with a string of unwanted milestones.

It was their heaviest defeat in terms of balls remaining. It was also their fifth consecutive loss — something that’s never happened before in the franchise’s history.

And to make things worse, it was their third straight defeat at home this season. The once-impenetrable Chepauk has started to look vulnerable.

For a team known for their comebacks, CSK now faces the task of regrouping — and finding a way to bounce back with the same grit they’ve built their legacy on.

ALSO READ: CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s Captaincy Return Derails With Humiliating Defeat

 

